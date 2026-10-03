Scientists identify new four-winged dinosaur species

A remarkably well-preserved skeleton found in China's Liaoning province has been identified as belonging to a previously unknown dinosaur species named Norellraptor barsboldi. It measured 57 centimeters in length. The research results were published in the journal Nature Communications.

Reports state that the skeleton was discovered by a local farmer. The fossil also preserves traces of feathers on the dinosaur's forelimbs, hind limbs, and tail. Consequently, it is classified among the "four-winged" dinosaurs.

Norellraptor barsboldi belonged to the microraptorines, a group of small carnivorous dinosaurs. Scientists suggest that its long-feathered legs may have been adapted for gliding from tree to tree. However, it has not yet been definitively confirmed whether the dinosaur was capable of active flight.

The main significance of the find is that its flight-related features were compared with similar characteristics in early birds. Researchers found that certain traits appeared in both groups, but formed in different sequences.

This supports the theory that the ability to fly may have evolved independently in birds and certain closely related dinosaur groups.

Researchers note that new fossils and additional studies on bone growth will help determine how widespread this evolutionary process was.