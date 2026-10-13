British Government Imposes Restrictions on Interacting with Chatbots

·5·World
British Government Imposes Restrictions on Interacting with Chatbots

In Great Britain, unexpected and strict restrictions have been introduced regarding how civil servants work with artificial intelligence chatbots. According to new guidelines adopted by the government, officials are officially prohibited from being polite in conversations with neural networks, including the use of words like "please" and "thank you".

Behind this decision, which might initially seem humorous, lie huge financial costs and global environmental issues.

Why does a single "thank you" cost money and harm nature?

Artificial intelligence systems are not based on human consciousness, but on vast computational algorithms:

  • Excess tokens and server load: For Large Language Models (LLMs), every extra word is a token processed just like complex software code. Excess polite phrases included in prompts require additional computing power;

  • Waste of electricity and water: Every unnecessary query leads to higher electricity consumption by graphics processors and video cards in data centers. At the same time, thousands of liters of clean water are spent cooling overheated servers;

  • Saving the state budget: If unnecessary words in millions of prompts are removed, the actual public funds spent on digital infrastructure will be significantly saved.

New mandatory requirements for civil servants

By government decree, strict standards for the use of artificial intelligence have been approved for British officials:

  • Short and precise prompts: Requests must be formulated as concisely, simply, and without unnecessary introductory words as possible;

  • The "Can I do it myself?" test: Before opening a chatbot, civil servants are required to ask themselves: "Is artificial intelligence really necessary to accomplish this task, or can I handle it myself?"

This experience from Great Britain demonstrates that purposeful and cost-effective use of artificial intelligence in the modern world is becoming an essential condition of the environmental agenda.

British governmentartificial intelligence chatbotsLLMsenvironmental impact
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Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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