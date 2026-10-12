Zelenskiy announced the consequences of strikes on "Yandex" data centers

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Zelenskiy announced the consequences of strikes on "Yandex" data centers

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy made a statement regarding how the strikes on data centers belonging to Russia's major tech company, "Yandex", have impacted the digital space. The Ukrainian leader noted that when these infrastructure facilities went offline, the level of hate speech, campaigns aimed at dividing society, and various provocations on social media decreased significantly.

At the same time, the Russian press disclosed information regarding the technical damage caused by the attack and the financial consequences of its remediation.

"It became clear where bots are being controlled from"

Volodymyr Zelenskyy noted that the damage inflicted on the data centers directly affected the information environment on the network:

  • Decrease in provocations: "At the time these facilities were struck, hatred, artificial division, and hostile provocations on social media sharply declined," Zelenskyy remarked;

  • Activity of bot farms: Elaborating on the changes in the digital space, the head of state added:

    "The number of bots on the networks has decreased significantly, and it is now very clearly visible where these bots actually originate from and where they are being controlled from".

At least half a year to recover: "Kommersant" disclosed the scale of the damage

According to the Russian publication "Kommersant", the process of completely replacing and restoring the complex server equipment at the targeted "Yandex" data centers will require a serious amount of time:

  • 6-month timeframe: Experts estimate that it will take at least half a year to restart the damaged high-tech equipment and fully restore the infrastructure;

  • Foreign supply channels: In order to cover the losses more quickly, the company is considering options to purchase new equipment through various routes, including foreign supply channels;

  • Cloud services will become more expensive: The arising massive additional costs and logistical difficulties in delivery are ultimately expected to lead to a significant increase in the prices of "Yandex" cloud services for regular users and business clients.

Such attacks targeting digital and energy infrastructure continue to directly impact not only physical networks, but also the global information space and the IT sector economy.

Volodymyr ZelenskyyYandexRussia-Ukraine warCybersecurity
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Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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