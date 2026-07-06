Reddit uses LLM technology to fight against AI

The rise of AI-generated spam has become a serious problem for major platforms in the internet world. The social network Reddit announced that it has launched Large Language Models (LLM) technology to combat this threat. This is a unique "fight fire with fire" method, where the platform now uses smarter algorithms to detect content generated by bots. This is reported by Techcrunch.com reports .

In recent years, the popularity of ChatGPT and other neural networks has allowed malicious actors to create unprecedented amounts of spam content. While previous filters could easily stop simple and repetitive texts, messages written using modern LLM models are distinguished by their close resemblance to human speech. According to Reddit, the platform blocks nearly 23 million spam views every day and identifies over 25,000 new spam posts and comments.

A new stage of the technological struggle

Reddit noted on its blog that the updated tools allow for catching "subtle and coordinated inauthentic behavior patterns" that older systems could not detect. This has proven especially effective against attempts to artificially hype a topic or run covert advertising campaigns. The company managed to reduce the rate of user exposure to spam in the first quarter of this year by 20 percent compared to the last quarter of last year.

Other major platforms are approaching this problem in different ways. For example, YouTube, Meta, and Instagram allow users to post AI-generated content under specified conditions. TikTok is giving users the ability to customize how much AI content they want to see in their feeds. Reddit, however, has focused on user safety and platform cleanliness.

The human factor and future risks

The introduction of LLM technology helps to identify not only spam but also hate speech and other types of content that violate rules more quickly. However, industry experts warn that relying solely on algorithms is dangerous. To achieve the most effective results, AI systems must work in conjunction with human moderator oversight.

This news is also relevant for social media users in the Uzbekistan segment. The strengthening of anti-spam measures on global platforms ensures that higher quality and more reliable information reaches the local audience. Reddit's experience shows that a problem caused by technology can only be solved with even more advanced technology.