20 years of kung fu training makes master's palms reach 8 centimeters

Chinese martial arts master Zhang Longxiang has been practicing the ancient "Iron Sand Palm" kung fu technique for over 20 years. The 53-year-old master's palms are much thicker than those of an average adult man, with the right palm reaching a thickness of 8 centimeters. His unusual hands are the result of many years of training and grueling preparation.

Zhang Longxiang showed a great interest in kung fu from a young age. However, a major turning point in his life occurred in 1998. That year, he met a master who practiced the "Iron Palm" technique and decided to study this very martial art for the rest of his life. After years of hard work and regular training, Zhang himself became a skilled master of this ancient method.

How is the "Iron Sand Palm" technique learned?

"Iron Sand Palm" is noted as one of the famous physical training methods in Shaolin martial arts. It involves rigorous physical exercises, striking various abrasive materials with the hands, and gradually conditioning the palms. These training sessions are aimed at increasing bone density, tendon strength, pain tolerance, and striking power.

However, performing such exercises over the years can also lead to the thickening of the hand skin and the appearance of calluses. This condition is clearly visible on Zhang's palms and finger joints.

When Zhang Longxiang met Yan Xingquan, a kung fu master known for the "Iron Palm" technique, he paid attention to his large palms and the unique appearance. He dreamed of achieving the same result and inspiring awe in others.

To learn this art, Zhang trained for seven years, and then studied for another eight years as an official disciple of Yan Xingquan. Although the training sometimes seemed tedious and grueling, he continued to practice diligently every day.

Had to strike 6,000 times a day

According to Zhang, mastering this martial art was not easy. Instead of sand, he struck a bag filled with tiny steel balls thousands of times a day with his palms.

"Training is boring and painful. I had to strike the bag 6,000 times a day. There is no secret to it: the more you practice, the better results you achieve. I can't even count how many times I injured my hands by hitting them against a bag filled with steel balls," he says.

At the same time, Zhang clarified a misconception often seen in kung fu movies. He emphasized that plunging hands into a pot of boiling sand is not a real part of this training, but rather a scene invented in some action films.

The master mentioned that during the training sessions, he also applied a special wine based on a traditional medicinal decoction to his palms. This remedy was recommended to him by his master. According to Zhang, this wine helped protect his palms from serious injury and contributed to their thickening. However, opinions about this effect are based on his personal experience.

What were the results of many years of training?

Zhang Longxiang practiced for at least two to three hours a day for several decades. Over time, his palms thickened, and thick calluses formed on the back of his hands, palms, and finger joints.

Today, the thickness of his right palm is reported to have reached 8 centimeters. This indicator differs sharply from the size of a normal palm. The source notes that his palms are so large that most people cannot achieve such thickness even when putting both hands together.

He can break bricks with his bare hands

Zhang's unusual palms are not limited to just their appearance. He participates in martial arts demonstrations, showcasing feats such as breaking stacks of bricks with his hands or driving iron nails into wooden planks.

His results in competitions are also noteworthy. Zhang Longxiang won the national martial arts competitions held annually from 2006 to 2010. Thus, he achieved success for five consecutive years.

Thanks to many years of training, patience, and discipline, Zhang Longxiang is recognized as one of the most famous masters of the "Iron Sand Palm" technique.