«An important test in Moscow»: Pashinyan to decide the fate of the railway with Putin!

The strategic intrigue defining the geopolitical and logistical balance in the South Caucasus region has risen to a new level. In an interview with the BoonTV portal, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan officially stated that during his upcoming face-to-face meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin, he intends to discuss the issue of the «South Caucasus Railway» (SCR) concession as a top priority. The talks aim to find mutually acceptable solutions during the upcoming negotiations in Moscow and previous dialogues between the two heads of state.

However, this dialogue is taking place against the backdrop of harsh and serious warnings previously issued by the Kremlin: Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexei Overchuk explicitly stated that if the railway concession is sold to a third country or revised, Yerevan faces severe consequences — the complete loss of Russian freight and the termination of any cooperation with «Russian Railways» (RZD). Meanwhile, Presidential Press Secretary Dmitry Peskov confirmed that, at Putin's invitation, Pashinyan's visit to Moscow will take place in the coming days, with exact dates being coordinated based on the leaders' work schedules.

So, what political goals lie behind Yerevan's attempt to change the railway concession, will Moscow agree to lose the strategic route under its control, and how will this clash affect the regional logistics map?

«Warning, concession, and Moscow visit»: The chronicle of Yerevan-Moscow relations

The main stages of the railway dispute development between Armenia and Russia:

Nikol Pashinyan's open statement: In his statement to a BoonTV reporter, the Prime Minister emphasized that the railway issue is the most important agenda item and that mutually acceptable compromises will be sought in negotiations with Putin;

Moscow's firm ultimatum: RF Deputy Prime Minister Alexei Overchuk firmly reminded that the sale of the concession would be disastrous for Armenia, depriving the country of Russian freight and integration with RZD;

Lack of objective reasons: Russian officials emphasize that there are no economic or logistic grounds to transfer the concession to a third party, and even European Union member states are interested in the Russian railway;

Official confirmation from Dmitry Peskov: The Kremlin representative announced that Vladimir Putin invited Pashinyan to Moscow and the visit will take place in the coming days once the heads of state's work schedules are coordinated;

Strategic knot: The railway network connecting the South Caucasus remains not only an economic but also a major political leverage tool.

«South Caucasus Railway» concession: Comparison of parties' positions

The main criteria of confrontation between Moscow and Yerevan:

Parameters and directions Russian side's position (Moscow) Armenian side's position (Yerevan) Level of negotiations Vladimir Putin's invitation, meeting in the Kremlin Nikol Pashinyan's upcoming Moscow trip Fate of the concession No objective basis for sale, the agreement must be preserved Revising the issue and finding a mutually acceptable solution Risk caused Stoppage of Russian freight, severance of RZD ties Striving to attract alternative international investors Logistical impact Isolation of Yerevan while the EU and neighbors cooperate Restoring control over regional transport corridors Official agenda Peskov: meeting time is being coordinated based on leaders' work schedules Pashinyan: «This is the most important issue in the negotiations»

Geopolitical analysis: Experts on the upcoming dialogue in the Kremlin

Conclusions of experts in international politics and transport logistics:

Strategic blockade risk: Armenia's withdrawal of its railways from the Russian concession could completely cut off Yerevan from northern trade routes — a major economic blow for a landlocked country;

Pashinyan's diplomatic maneuver: Attempting to maintain balance between the West and the East, the Armenian leadership wants to diversify transport infrastructure, but Moscow assesses this as a direct threat to its interests;

Weight of Overchuk's statement: The Russian government previously made it clear that it will not grant any concessions on this issue and is ready to deploy financial pressure levers;

Decisive importance of the meeting with Putin: Negotiations in Moscow will determine not only the fate of the railway, but also Armenia's future standing in the CIS and the Eurasian Economic Union.

Nikol Pashinyan's expected visit to Moscow and his dialogue with Putin are anticipated to be a historic turning point deciding whose hands control the transport arteries in the South Caucasus.

Do you think Nikol Pashinyan will manage to change the railway concession despite Moscow's sharp opposition during negotiations with Vladimir Putin, or will Armenia be forced to submit to Russia's demands? Will this logistical confrontation trigger a new crisis in the South Caucasus? Leave your analytical thoughts in the comments and share this analysis of crucial negotiations in high geopolitics with all your loved ones and fans of international topics!