Why was a Chinese farmer bitten by a snake shocked after hearing what the doctors had to say?

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Why was a Chinese farmer bitten by a snake shocked after hearing what the doctors had to say?

A strange and simultaneously tragic incident involving a 60-year-old farmer named Zhang, who lives in China's Zhejiang province, has left not only the local population but also international media outlets stunned. A snake bite while working in the field and the panic that followed in the subsequent minutes led to the farmer becoming disabled for life.

This incident clearly demonstrates that baseless myths and misconceptions circulating among people can sometimes cause more harm and damage to human life than even the most dangerous venoms in nature.

Details of the incident: An axe, fear, and an 80-kilometer journey

This horrific day in the farmer's life began during routine daily work in the field:

  • The "five-step snake" panic: While Zhang was chopping wood, he was bitten by a Chinese moccasin (Deinagkistrodon acutus). In this village, people call this snake the "five-step snake," believing that anyone bitten by it will only be able to take five steps before collapsing and dying on the spot;

  • Self-punishment — a drastic decision: Convinced that he would bid farewell to his life within seconds, the farmer did not hesitate and used the axe in his hand to chop off the index finger that had been bitten by the snake to prevent the venom from reaching his heart;

  • The finger left in the field: Leaving his severed finger in the field, Zhang tightly bound his hand with a cloth and rushed to a major clinic in the city of Hangzhou, located 80 kilometers away.

Doctors' astonishment: A completely unnecessary measure

After examining the patient, doctors at the emergency department of the Hangzhou clinic were stunned by his actions and stated that this step had been completely futile:

  • Myths proved false: Although the venom of this snake species is difficult for the body to handle, it does not possess the lethal power to kill a person within a few steps;

  • There was enough time: Doctors explained that if a person arrives at a specialized facility within 5–6 hours after being bitten and receives a special serum (antidote), there is no risk to their health or life;

  • No symptoms of poisoning: During the examination, no serious symptoms of poisoning, such as shortness of breath, severe headache, or internal bleeding, were detected in the farmer;

  • An unreattachable finger: The doctors administered the necessary medication to the farmer and sent him home in good health. However, because the severed finger had been left in the field and was not brought along, it was impossible to reattach it.

This incident once again proved that in extreme situations, it is necessary to push aside any panic, act with a cool head, and rely only on official medical guidelines rather than various fabrications and myths.

ZhejiangHangzhoumoccasinmedical assistance
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Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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