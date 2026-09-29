Thieves who stole trailers with NVIDIA logos left with 18 tons of sand

·5·World
Thieves who stole trailers with NVIDIA logos left with 18 tons of sand

In California, USA, thieves hijacked two trailers bearing NVIDIA and PlusAI logos. However, instead of expensive technological equipment, they ended up with a total of 40,000 pounds, or nearly 18 tons of sand. Wired reported this.

As it turned out, the trailers belonged to PlusAI, a company developing autonomous truck technology. The company, in partnership with NVIDIA, is developing technologies for self-driving trucks.

When testing autonomous trucks, PlusAI fills the trailers with sand to simulate real cargo weight. Each trailer contained approximately 20,000 pounds, or over 9 tons of sand.

The thieves broke the locks on the trailers and drove them away to another location. They were later found about 800 meters from the company's warehouse, and police located and returned the trailers to the company.

An investigation into the incident is currently underway. According to police, the suspects have not yet been apprehended.

The NVIDIA logo on the trailers may have misled the thieves. Some sources suggest they may have aimed to capture valuable NVIDIA chips, but this has not been officially confirmed.

Thus, the thieves who stole the trailers with NVIDIA logos unexpectedly found themselves with nearly 18 tons of sand.

NVIDIAPlusAICaliforniaautonomous trucks
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