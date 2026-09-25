Unexpected encounter in the heart of the desert: Rare sand cat kitten captured on camera in Morocco

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Unexpected encounter in the heart of the desert: Rare sand cat kitten captured on camera in Morocco

A rare sand cat kitten has been filmed in the deserts of Morocco. A video showing the small kitten cautiously observing its surroundings in its natural habitat and then moving across the area has sparked great interest on social media.

The video shows the sand cat kitten behaving very cautiously in desert conditions. Its light-colored fur and relatively large ears clearly demonstrate its adaptation to the desert environment.

It is not easy to encounter a sand cat in the wild. Therefore, footage of it in its natural habitat is generating special interest.

Sand cats are mainly found in the arid, desert regions of North Africa and the Middle East. They are among the wild felids adapted to survive in harsh natural conditions. In the footage captured in Morocco, the kitten first carefully surveys its surroundings and then begins to move across the area. Its behavior in its natural habitat has caught the attention of social media users.

Moroccosand cat kittendesertnatural habitat
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Nigina Zarqarayeva
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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