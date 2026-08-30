Employee hospitalized after being forced to do 200 squats at work

·13·World
Employee hospitalized after being forced to do 200 squats at work

A 29-year-old woman in China was hospitalized after her manager forced her to do 200 squats for failing to meet work quotas. She was diagnosed with rhabdomyolysis, a condition that can be life-threatening.

The woman, surnamed Yang, started working as a financial advisor at a loan company in Hangzhou, eastern China, in June. Her monthly salary was 4,500 yuan, approximately £490.

The position involved telemarketing, requiring employees to make 200 calls daily, invite one client, and attract another potential client interested in collaborating.

On July 28, Yang failed to meet two of her targets. Consequently, her manager, surnamed Zhang, ordered her to do 200 squats as punishment. She was also given the option to pay a 50-yuan fine for each missed task.

“I don't have the money,” Yang said, explaining why she chose the exercise.

She filmed herself doing the punishment as proof for her manager. Yang completed the 200 squats in several sets around the office building. However, after the final repetitions, her legs were in severe pain, making it difficult for her to stand or walk.

Yang reported severe pain in her legs, but did not immediately seek medical attention because she could not afford the treatment.

Later, the woman went to the hospital and was diagnosed with rhabdomyolysis. This is a serious condition caused by the rapid breakdown of damaged muscle tissue, which can be life-threatening in some cases.

Yang's creatine kinase level reached approximately 160,000 U/L, an extremely high figure indicating severe muscle damage. Fortunately, she did not develop kidney failure. Doctors advised her to rest and avoid strenuous physical activity.

Yang spent approximately 1,400 yuan (£150) on treatment. Due to her health issues, she was unable to continue working and resigned from the company.

She demanded that the company cover her medical and transport expenses, and pay 15,000 yuan (approximately £1,640) in compensation.

However, manager Zhang rejected her demands. At the same time, he admitted he knew that physical punishment of employees was against labor laws.

“I know this violates labor laws,” Zhang said. He argued that sales companies must pressure employees to make money.

Yang has reported the incident to the labor inspectorate. Officials have announced that an investigation into the matter will be conducted.

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Aziza Shukhratova
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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