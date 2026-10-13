Donald Trump Declares Readiness to Hold Fresh Negotiations with Kim Jong Un

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Donald Trump Declares Readiness to Hold Fresh Negotiations with Kim Jong Un

US President Donald Trump has revealed the possibility of holding new personal negotiations with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un in November of this year. Speaking with White House press pool journalists prior to a flight to Ohio, Trump stated that ties with the Pyongyang leadership are being maintained and expressed readiness for a new meeting.

At a time when the nuclear agenda between the US and North Korea is entering a heated phase once again, the White House leader's statement is taking center stage in international diplomacy.

«That would be great»: The statement voiced before the flight to Ohio

The president responded optimistically to journalists' questions about a potential future summit:

  • Activity of contacts: Trump emphasized that he has not severed personal communication with the North Korean leader and continues regular contact;

  • Emphasis on personal relations: «I could make that happen. That would be great. Because we have a very good relationship with him», — the US president stated;

  • Importance of the nuclear factor: Earlier in October, Trump also recalled that North Korea is a nuclear-armed state, noting that maintaining good relations with its leader Kim Jong Un is critically important for global security.

Three summits in history and Washington's renewed confidence

The history of dialogues between Trump and Kim Jong Un is considered one of the most sensational chapters in world politics:

  • Meetings during the first term: The American leader met face-to-face with the DPRK head three times during his first presidential term — the historic summit in Singapore in 2018, negotiations in Hanoi, Vietnam in 2019, and the meeting in the Demilitarized Zone on the inter-Korean border in the summer of 2019;

  • White House guarantee: Trump had previously expressed confidence that while he is the US president, «everything will be fine» regarding the North Korean leader and regional security issues.

If the parties reach an agreement on the next fourth summit in November, it is expected to be one of Trump's most significant international diplomatic steps since his re-election.

Donald TrumpKim Jong UnDPRKNuclear summit
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Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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