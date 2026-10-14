Teachers in Denmark to be allowed to use physical force against disruptive students

Starting from August 2027 in Denmark, teachers are expected to gain the right to forcibly remove students disrupting the learning process and, when necessary, use physical force. The new regulation has been developed to strengthen discipline in schools and combat violence and aggressive behavior among students.

According to the bill drafted by the Ministry of Education, the use of physical force will not be applied as a routine measure, but only when strictly necessary in exceptional situations. Parents of the student and the relevant municipal council must be notified of each such incident.

According to research results published by the Ministry, in 2025, physical violence was observed at least once among students in 55 percent of school classrooms in Denmark. This figure stood at 75 percent in primary grades, 59 percent in grades 4–6, and 27 percent in grades 7–10.

The survey results also highlighted another aspect: in 60 percent of classrooms where violence or aggressive behavior was recorded, such incidents were caused by just one or two students.

The new regulation aims to grant teachers clearer authority in complex situations and ensure safety in the classroom. However, physical intervention must be a last resort, applied proportionately to the situation, and cause as little harm to the student as possible.