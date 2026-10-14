Teachers in Denmark to be allowed to use physical force against disruptive students

·47·World
Teachers in Denmark to be allowed to use physical force against disruptive students

Starting from August 2027 in Denmark, teachers are expected to gain the right to forcibly remove students disrupting the learning process and, when necessary, use physical force. The new regulation has been developed to strengthen discipline in schools and combat violence and aggressive behavior among students.

According to the bill drafted by the Ministry of Education, the use of physical force will not be applied as a routine measure, but only when strictly necessary in exceptional situations. Parents of the student and the relevant municipal council must be notified of each such incident.

According to research results published by the Ministry, in 2025, physical violence was observed at least once among students in 55 percent of school classrooms in Denmark. This figure stood at 75 percent in primary grades, 59 percent in grades 4–6, and 27 percent in grades 7–10.

The survey results also highlighted another aspect: in 60 percent of classrooms where violence or aggressive behavior was recorded, such incidents were caused by just one or two students.

The new regulation aims to grant teachers clearer authority in complex situations and ensure safety in the classroom. However, physical intervention must be a last resort, applied proportionately to the situation, and cause as little harm to the student as possible.

DenmarkMinistry of Educationphysical violenceschools in Denmark
Share:
Telegram channelFollow on Google
Nigina Zarqarayeva
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

Comments 0

Related news

Teachers who insult or demean students will face a fine of 2.2 million soums!Teachers who insult or demean students will face a fine of 2.2 million soums!13 September 09:45Cyber catastrophe in Denmark: Personal data of 8.8 million people leaked onlineCyber catastrophe in Denmark: Personal data of 8.8 million people leaked online6 October 08:44Putin on the West: "The genie has been let out of the bottle"Putin on the West: "The genie has been let out of the bottle"27 July 12:36Mass protests and arrests begin in Azerbaijan due to school uniform requirementsMass protests and arrests begin in Azerbaijan due to school uniform requirements12 October 22:39Humanoid robot to begin teaching in US school for the first timeHumanoid robot to begin teaching in US school for the first time18 July 23:37Strict penalties introduced for students bullying in SingaporeStrict penalties introduced for students bullying in Singapore6 May 23:28
AnnouncementsPartnership
Digitize your auto service: Don't lose customers with Bip Business
Digitize your auto service: Don't lose customers with Bip Business
Is it dangerous to write a number on a car window? Bip has found a new solution for drivers!
Is it dangerous to write a number on a car window? Bip has found a new solution for drivers!
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read World news

4 tons of gold found in Karakalpakstan: most interestingly, 80 percent of the region remains unexplored
4 tons of gold found in Karakalpakstan: most interestingly, 80 percent of the region remains unexplored
The weight difference between two babies born on the same day surprised everyone
The weight difference between two babies born on the same day surprised everyone
Participant Who Sleeps for 90 Minutes in Japan Will Receive $14K
Participant Who Sleeps for 90 Minutes in Japan Will Receive $14K
Was Noah's Ark found in Turkey? Scientists discover underground tunnels
Was Noah's Ark found in Turkey? Scientists discover underground tunnels
61-year-old woman gives birth to her daughter's child
61-year-old woman gives birth to her daughter's child
Ducks are "working" in rice fields: how do they help farmers?
Ducks are "working" in rice fields: how do they help farmers?
Was Noah's Ark found in Turkey? Rooms and a tunnel discovered beneath a mysterious structure
Was Noah's Ark found in Turkey? Rooms and a tunnel discovered beneath a mysterious structure
38-year-old woman is expecting identical quadruplet boys at once
38-year-old woman is expecting identical quadruplet boys at once