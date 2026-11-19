Under the signed document, the United States will have the opportunity to significantly expand its military presence in the Arctic region:

The USA and Denmark have signed a major defense and security agreement regarding Greenland. According to the Vedomosti publication, on November 19, 2026, the Danish Parliament (Folketing) unanimously ratified a trilateral agreement between the USA, Denmark, and Greenland. Earlier, in early November, the document was approved by the Greenlandic Parliament, and it had been signed by the leaders of the three parties on September 22 on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly.

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Two new 'defense areas': The USA has gained the right to establish new military bases near Narsarsuaq in the south and Mestersvig in the east of the island.

Expansion of Pituffik base: The infrastructure of the existing Pituffik Space Base will be further expanded.

'Golden Dome': The agreement paves the way for the deployment of elements of the American missile defense system on the island and grants US military aircraft and ships free access to Greenlandic airspace and territorial waters.

Key provisions of the agreement Details and legal aspects Military infrastructure 2 new bases near Narsarsuaq and Mestersvig, expansion of Pituffik Space Base Defense systems Deployment of 'Golden Dome' missile defense system elements and free transit Political and economic status Danish sovereignty is maintained; no exclusive rights for mineral resources granted to US companies

Trump's statements and Danish sovereignty

Despite sensational statements by US President Donald Trump about the United States having 'acquired' Greenland, the text of the agreement directly reinforces Danish sovereignty over the island and the right of the Greenlandic people to self-determination. Furthermore, the Danish Ministry of Foreign Affairs specifically emphasized that this agreement does not grant American companies any exclusive privileges for mining mineral resources in Greenland.

The deal will enter into force immediately after Copenhagen and Nuuk (the capital of Greenland) send an official diplomatic note to Washington confirming that the ratification process is complete — this document does not require separate approval from the US Congress.

How do you think the US deployment of new military bases and the 'Golden Dome' system in Greenland will affect the geopolitical balance in the Arctic region? Leave your thoughts in the comments!