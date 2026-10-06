Cyber catastrophe in Denmark: Personal data of 8.8 million people leaked online

An unprecedented massive data leak concerning state security and citizen privacy has occurred in Denmark, considered one of Europe's most digitally advanced countries. According to the influential Bloomberg news agency, unauthorized individuals gained access to the country's Civil Registration System (CPR).

As a result of this cyber incident, the full names, exact residential addresses, and most importantly, confidential personal identification numbers of nearly 8.8 million people have been exposed.

How did the data of 8.8 million people leak in a country with a population of 6 million?

This figure raised many questions, as Denmark's official population currently stands at approximately 6 million people. Officials commented on the situation as follows:

Total coverage of the registry: A total of about 11 million people are registered in the country's single registry (CPR), which includes not only currently living residents but also deceased individuals and former citizens who have moved abroad;

Scale of disclosed data: As a result of the security breach, a large part of this general database — a data set of exactly 8.8 million people — fell under the control of third parties;

Risk of the identification number: In Denmark, the personal CPR number serves as the main "digital key" for opening bank accounts, accessing medical services, and logging into all government portals. Its transfer to strangers sharply increases the risk of fraud.

"This is an extremely dangerous incident": The government launched an emergency investigation

Danish Minister for Higher Education, Science and Research Christina Egelund officially reacted to this sensational situation:

"This is an extraordinarily serious and dangerous incident. We can never allow such a breach of state system security."

The Minister instructed to immediately conduct a full audit of all protection layers of the central CPR system. At the same time, she urged all citizens to be vigilant and issued a serious warning not to fall for suspicious calls, phishing messages, and email scams.

A digital lesson for the world

According to experts, the theft of data on such a scale in a Western country that has 100% digitized public services and completely abandoned paperwork is a major warning to the whole world.

The incident shows that the more centralized a single database becomes, the more a single error or vulnerability can jeopardize the security of the citizens of an entire country. An international-level cyber investigation is currently underway regarding the causes of the hacker attack or technical malfunction in the system.