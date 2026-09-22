A historic and drastic agreement is being signed that will completely change the global geopolitical balance in the North Pole and Atlantic Ocean basin. The influential Reuters agency, citing its sources, reports that the US, within the framework of a new security agreement being concluded with Denmark and Greenland, plans to reopen a former military base located in southern Greenland that has been inactive since the Cold War. A historic document aimed at strengthening security in the Arctic and North Atlantic will be officially signed between Denmark, the US, and Greenland. The ceremony will be personally attended by US President Donald Trump, Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen, and Greenlandic Prime Minister Múte B. Egede.

The main focus is on the town of Narsarsuaq, where the population has dwindled to a few dozen since the US closed its “Bluie West One” military base in the 1950s; it will be remilitarized. In addition, there are plans to deploy a US military contingent to the Mestersvig base on the island's east coast, currently used by Denmark's Sirius Dog Sled Patrol. Previously, Donald Trump had announced that an open-ended (indefinite) agreement had been reached with Denmark to oversee Greenland's security, with Washington taking full control of the island's security at no financial cost, and the Pentagon immediately deploying a massive contingent.

So, why is Washington urgently reviving Cold War infrastructure in the Arctic, how will the indefinite agreement strike a blow to Russia and China's Northern Sea Route ambitions, and will Greenland's glaciers become a major military staging ground again?

“Indefinite control, the awakening of Narsarsuaq, and the Pentagon contingent”: 5 key points of the historic agreement

The most sensational aspects of the agreement between the White House and Denmark regarding Greenland:

Restoration of the “Bluie West One” base: The historic US airbase in Narsarsuaq, which has been neglected since the 1950s, will be transformed into a modern military facility;

East Coast — US troops to Mestersvig: Pentagon special units will be deployed to the base, which was previously served only by Danish dog sled patrols;

Trump's cost-free indefinite control: The US President announced that Washington would take over the island's security without any extra payments and would immediately bring in a contingent;

Trilateral summit: Trump, Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen, and the head of the Greenlandic government Múte B. Egede gathered at one table to sign the agreement;

Secret details: The terms of the agreement have not been fully disclosed, and sensitive aspects and the size of the contingent will be clarified step-by-step after the document is signed.

Military transformation in Greenland: A comparison of the historical situation and new US plans

Security balance indicators on the main Arctic island:

Criteria and parameters Situation after the 1950s New trilateral agreement (New phase) Southern region (Narsarsuaq) Abandoned “Bluie West One”, a few dozen residents Restoration as a strategic US military base Eastern region (Mestersvig) Only Danish dog sled coastal patrol Deployment of a full Pentagon military contingent Agreement status and duration Limited agreements and existing bases Indefinite control agreement in favor of the US Financial terms Included rent and various costs for the US At no financial cost to Washington Geographic coverage Local control and small forces Military security of the entire Arctic and North Atlantic Main goal Monitoring Soviet bombers in the past Full blockade of Russian and Chinese activities in the Arctic

Geopolitics and military strategy expertise: Why has Greenland become a power center today?

Conclusions of international military experts and geopolitical analysts:

Struggle for the Northern Sea Route and Arctic wealth: The Northern Sea corridor opening due to melting glaciers and the trillions of dollars worth of rare earth metals in the island's depths have become a priority for US national security;

Barrier to Russia's hypersonic weapons: The shortest ballistic and aviation routes to the US continent via the North Pole pass directly over Greenland; restoring the bases will significantly strengthen the US missile defense (MD) system;

Diplomatic compromise with Denmark: Trump had previously expressed a desire to openly “buy” Greenland, causing a diplomatic conflict; the new trilateral formula satisfied Washington's interests through indefinite military control rather than purchasing the land;

Full dominance in the North Atlantic: The reactivation of the Mestersvig and Narsarsuaq bases will allow NATO and the Pentagon to fully control the Russian Northern Fleet's access routes to the Atlantic (the GIUK gap).

This agreement, signed by Donald Trump, Mette Frederiksen, and Múte B. Egede, officially turns the Arctic into the hottest geopolitical testing ground of the 21st century.

Do you think the US establishing indefinite military control in Greenland will start a new arms race in the Arctic? How do you assess Trump's ability to reach an agreement with Denmark and Greenland to acquire bases without any financial payments? Leave your personal thoughts in the comments and share this sensational geopolitical analysis that is changing the world map with all your friends and international news enthusiasts!