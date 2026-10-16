Global turning points and international holidays on October 16

·71·World
Global turning points and international holidays on October 16

Every day in human history is remembered for important political events, great discoveries, and dates of global significance that have left an indelible mark. Today, October 16, is a day when life's blessings are valued around the world, technological revolutions are remembered, and decisions that changed the course of history are recalled.

Important dates celebrated internationally

Today, several symbolic and socially significant dates are celebrated across the planet:

  • World Food Day: Established in honor of the founding of the UN Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) in 1945, its main purpose is to combat the problem of hunger on the planet and ensure food security;

  • World Bread Day: Celebrated to pay tribute to bread, humanity's oldest, most sacred, and vital bounty, and to appreciate the hard work of bakers;

  • Steve Jobs Day in the USA: An official day dedicated to the memory of the legendary inventor and founder of Apple who fundamentally transformed the digital world, smartphones, and modern information technology.

History of October 16: Turning points that changed the world

This date has witnessed a number of major historical events:

  • 1853 — Turkey declared war on Russia: This decision by the Ottoman Empire opened the way to a major international conflict known in history as the "Crimean War" and changed the geopolitical balance in the region;

  • 1923 — "The Walt Disney Company" was founded: Founded by brothers Walt and Roy Disney as a small animation studio, the company later grew into the most powerful empire in world cinematography and the media industry;

  • 1964 — China's first nuclear test: The People's Republic of China successfully detonated its first atomic bomb at the Lop Nur test site within the framework of its project code-named "596", thus acquiring the status of the fifth official nuclear state in the world.

This date once again reminds humanity of how necessary it is to preserve peace, creativity, scientific achievements, and daily blessings.

October 16World Food DayCrimean WarWalt Disney Company
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Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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