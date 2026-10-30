What is the world celebrating today? The most important historical events that took place on October 30

Every day on the calendar is significant for the important political, scientific, and cultural events that have left an indelible mark on human civilization. The date of October 30 is also sealed in the pages of history with the birth of great figures, geopolitical changes, and events that shook the world.

Get to know the international dates celebrated in the world today and the chronicle of the most vivid historical events that occurred on this day.

International and national holidays

On October 30, a number of professional and national holidays are celebrated globally:

International Orthopaedic Nurses Day: An international day dedicated to the hard work of nurses who show dedication in restoring patients' mobility and performing orthopaedic treatments in the medical field;

National Currency Day in Indonesia: Celebrated widely at the state level as the day the country's national currency — the Indonesian Rupiah — was put into circulation.

Discoveries and turning points that changed history

On this date, inventions that eased human life and major geopolitical events took place:

1888 — Invention of the ballpoint pen: Inventor John Loud officially patented the first ballpoint pen, which revolutionized the writing instrument industry;

1918 — Withdrawal from the First World War: The Ottoman Empire signed the Armistice of Mudros, ending its military operations in the First World War and officially withdrawing from the war;

1961 — The most terrifying test in history ( "Tsar Bomba"): The USSR tested the world's most powerful hydrogen bomb with a yield of 58 megatons at a military test site on the Novaya Zemlya archipelago;

1974 — Memories of a great comedian: In London, the capital of Great Britain, the autobiographical work "My Life in Pictures" by film legend Charlie Chaplin was published for the first time.

Birthday of a football legend

Today, football fans all over the world are remembering one of the brightest representatives of sports history:

1960 — Diego Maradona's birthday: The unique symbol of Argentine football, the 1986 World Champion, and the great striker who captured the hearts of millions, Diego Armando Maradona (1960–2020), was born. His name is written in golden letters in the history of not only Argentine but world sports.

October 30 is of great importance as a day that encompasses a vast historical heritage, ranging from scientific discoveries to the peaks of sports and art.