What important events happened in history on October 15?

·67·World
What important events happened in history on October 15?

Today is October 15, Thursday of the week. This date in the world calendar stands out both for important international professional and social holidays, and for historical turning points that changed global political processes.

Below we present a chronicle of important dates celebrated on this day and decisive events sealed in the pages of history.

International and national holidays: In honor of rural women and fathers

October 15 is dedicated to a number of noble and social initiatives:

  • International Day of Rural Women: Celebrated on the initiative of the UN, this day aims to recognize the invaluable contribution of rural women who work selflessly in ensuring food security, developing agriculture, and maintaining family well-being;

  • Father's Day in Russia: On this date, Father's Day is officially celebrated in order to strengthen the institution of the family and raise the responsibility of men and fathers in society.

Pages of history: Monumental events of October 15

In different years, this date left an important mark on the history of world diplomacy, international politics, and the Central Asian region:

  • 1943 — MGIMO was established: At the height of World War II, the Moscow State Institute of International Relations (MGIMO), which became one of the world's leading universities for training diplomats, was officially founded;

  • 1990 — Mikhail Gorbachev was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize: The first and last president of the USSR was awarded this high international honor for his services in peacefully ending the "Cold War" and pursuing a policy of openness in the international community;

  • 1995 — Saddam Hussein was re-elected President of Iraq: According to the results of a nationwide referendum held in Iraq, Saddam Hussein remained in the post of head of state for another term and consolidated his absolute power;

  • 2020 — Resignation of Kyrgyz President Sooronbay Jeenbekov: Amid mass protests and a political crisis that began in Bishkek after parliamentary elections, head of state Sooronbay Jeenbekov announced his voluntary resignation to prevent bloodshed.

These events that occurred on October 15 remain preserved in human memory as an important day that directly affected the lives of millions of people and the fate of states.

MGIMOMikhail GorbachevSaddam HusseinSooronbay Jeenbekov
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Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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