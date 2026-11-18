On the night of November 17, the Armed Forces of Ukraine struck the Crimean Bridge with drones and missiles. As a result of the attack, the arch and intermediate structures of the bridge's automobile section collapsed. Vehicle traffic has been halted, reports Gazeta.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine stated that the automobile section of the bridge has been rendered unusable, and vehicles cannot pass through it. Although the railway network remains intact, its arch has also been damaged.

This was the second consecutive night that Ukrainian forces struck the Crimean Bridge. Previously, on the night of November 16, the bridge was also targeted by drones. Following that attack, vehicle traffic was suspended for nearly 17 hours.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that the operation had been in preparation for several weeks. According to him, this was the seventh stage of an operation prepared in cooperation between the Security Service and the General Staff of the Armed Forces. During this process, Russia's air defense systems, radars, electronic warfare equipment, and other targets were systematically destroyed.

Zelenskyy announced that the final stage of the operation utilized "Palyanitsya" unmanned aerial vehicles, "Neptune" and "Flamingo" missiles, and "Ruta" drones.

The Ukrainian president emphasized that Russia strikes Ukrainian infrastructure, including bridges, every day. He stated that Ukraine is reminding Russia to return to where the war began.

The Russian Ministry of Transport announced on the morning of November 17 that traffic on both the automobile and railway sections of the Crimean Bridge had been halted. Later, it was reported that railway traffic had been restored via a single lane. In the evening, a government commission meeting discussed assessing the damage to the bridge, initiating repair work, and delivering cargo to Crimea via alternative routes.

The Russian Investigative Committee classified the attack as a terrorist act and opened a case under Article 205 of the Criminal Code. According to the agency, the bridge was struck by unmanned aerial vehicles on November 16 and 17, resulting in damage to its structures.

Russian presidential press secretary Dmitry Peskov said that Vladimir Putin had been informed about the attack. He emphasized that the bridge would certainly be restored.

This is the third major attack on the Crimean Bridge since the start of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine. In October 2022, a truck explosion caused two spans of the bridge to collapse. In the summer of 2023, it was attacked by sea drones.