“It's hard to watch this”: Ronaldo’s sister Elma Aveiro unhappy with the treatment of her brother

The situation around Portugal national team captain Cristiano Ronaldo has sparked discussions in the football world. According to reports, the player, who was left on the bench in the match against Norway, has left the national team camp.

This situation has caused mixed opinions among fans and sports experts. While some discussed the player's decision, others expressed their thoughts regarding the attitude towards him.

Ronaldo's sister, Elma Aveiro, spoke out in support of her brother, expressing her dissatisfaction with the way he is being treated. She emphasized that it is hard for her to see her brother in such a situation.

This event has once again brought to the agenda the famous footballer's place in the national team, the coach's decisions, and the attitude towards him.