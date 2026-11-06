The greatest duel in history: Ronaldo surpasses Messi in national team records

The international chapter of the duel between Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi, widely recognized as the greatest rivalry in the history of world football, has officially come to an end. As both stars bid farewell to their national teams, the Portuguese striker has permanently cemented his absolute superiority over his Argentine rival in terms of goals and appearances in national team history.

With both geniuses deciding to stop representing their countries, their multi-year historic race has been sealed with final numbers.

Absolute records and a 20-goal lead

Cristiano Ronaldo has left his name on the best statistics in international football history:

Number of goals: The 41-year-old Ronaldo managed to score a total of 146 goals for the Portugal national team. Lionel Messi, meanwhile, recorded 126 goals for Argentina — Ronaldo surpassed his rival by a margin of 20 goals ;

World record for appearances: Ronaldo set an unmatched world sports record by playing a total of 234 matches in his national jersey. Messi appeared in 208 matches for the "Albiceleste".

How did the two legends say goodbye?

The autumn of 2026 was the season of farewells to national teams for both legends: