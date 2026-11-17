The journalist cited the situation of the Wales national team after star players like Gareth Bale as an example. In his opinion, the departure of such players from the team is considered a major loss for the national side.

Jorge Jesus answered a question about Cristiano Ronaldo during a press conference held ahead of the Nations League match against the Wales national team.

Cristiano Ronaldo has concluded his career with the Portugal national team. However, when it comes to his place in the history of the national team and his contribution to football, it is certain that the name of this legendary striker will be mentioned for many years to come. Portugal national team head coach Jorge Jesus also emphasized Ronaldo's special status once again, assessing his departure as a natural but significant reality for football.

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"The Wales national team is facing difficulties in reaching major tournaments after losing players like Gareth Bale. And now Ronaldo has left the Portugal national team," the journalist said.

"Always the same topic," Jesus said with a smile.

After that, he specifically acknowledged Cristiano's place in Portuguese football.

"Cristiano is a legend of Portuguese football and the national team. We can never forget him," the coach emphasized.

Ronaldo had invited Jesus to Al-Nassr

Jorge Jesus's relationship with Cristiano Ronaldo is not limited to the national team topic. The coach also recalled working with the star player for a year.

He said that when Ronaldo invited Jesus to the Saudi Arabia club Al-Nassr, the coach promised him that he would help the team become champions.

"I worked with him for a year. When he invited me to Al-Nassr, I told him I would help him become a champion. And I was not wrong," Jesus said.

These words demonstrate not only the coach's respect for Ronaldo but also the trusting relationship between them.

Ronaldo's departure — a new era for Portuguese football

Jesus assessed Cristiano's departure from the national team as a reality that everyone knew about in advance and was prepared to accept.

"This is a reality we all knew and were prepared for," he said.

Indeed, Ronaldo's career in the national team is not just a stage in a player's career. He defined an entire era in the history of Portuguese football. Now, the team must move forward with new leaders, while fans must live on remembering the legacy of their hero.

Even if Ronaldo does not step onto the pitch, his name, records, and what he has done for Portuguese football will remain at the center of discussions for a long time. Jorge Jesus's words are a clear confirmation of this.