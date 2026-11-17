Cristiano Ronaldo's career with the Portugal national team has come to an end. The football legend's farewell to the international stage left no one indifferent, not just fans, but also representatives of opposing teams. Wales national team head coach Craig Bellamy highly praised the Portuguese star's place in football history and urged everyone to appreciate his game.

"Appreciate Ronaldo!"

Ahead of the Nations League match between Wales and Portugal, journalists asked Bellamy about Cristiano Ronaldo's retirement from international football.

"Appreciate Ronaldo. We should be grateful that we had the opportunity to watch him play. I am grateful for that.

Portuguese fans should be even more proud that he represented their country with honor. He left a mark that will remain in football history forever," said Bellamy.