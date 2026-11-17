Ronaldo's departure also affected Bellamy: "He will remain in football history forever!"
Cristiano Ronaldo's career with the Portugal national team has come to an end. The football legend's farewell to the international stage left no one indifferent, not just fans, but also representatives of opposing teams. Wales national team head coach Craig Bellamy highly praised the Portuguese star's place in football history and urged everyone to appreciate his game.
"Appreciate Ronaldo!"
Ahead of the Nations League match between Wales and Portugal, journalists asked Bellamy about Cristiano Ronaldo's retirement from international football.
"Appreciate Ronaldo. We should be grateful that we had the opportunity to watch him play. I am grateful for that.
Portuguese fans should be even more proud that he represented their country with honor. He left a mark that will remain in football history forever," said Bellamy.
Ronaldo's departure from the national team was marked by controversy
The 41-year-old forward's departure from the Portugal national team was not easy. After facing a disagreement with head coach Jorge Jesus regarding his role in the game, he left the team's camp before the match against Denmark.
Following this incident, the Portuguese Football Federation imposed a 30-day suspension and a 255 euro fine on Ronaldo. Later, the player announced the end of his career with the national team. <Cite refs={["turn357823news25","turn357823search1","turn357823search12"]}/>
234 matches, 146 goals — a record difficult to repeat
Ronaldo played 234 matches for the Portugal national team and scored 146 goals. Both figures are world records in men's international football.
His international career lasted 23 years. During this period, Ronaldo won the 2016 European Championship and the Nations League twice with Portugal. <Cite refs={["turn357823search1","turn357823search8"]}/>
Wales — Portugal: when is the match?
The match between the Wales and Portugal national teams will take place on November 17 in Cardiff. The match will start at 00:45 Tashkent time on the night of November 18.
For Portugal, which will take the field without Ronaldo, this match will be one of the next tests of a new era. However, as Bellamy noted, the mark Cristiano left in football history cannot be measured by any result or by the next generation of players.
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