Portugal suffers heavy defeat against Denmark: UEFA Nations League Matchday 5 results

The 5th round of the UEFA Nations League in Europe provided fans with real sensations and intense matches. One of the most sensational results of the round was recorded between the national teams of Portugal and Denmark. Playing without Ronaldo, the hosts unexpectedly suffered a heavy defeat in front of their own fans.

Portugal 1-4 Denmark: A brilliant victory for the Scandinavians

The Portuguese national team (12 points, 1st place), playing without Cristiano Ronaldo, hosted Denmark (9 points, 2nd place) on their home turf. The game followed an unexpected script, with the Scandinavians finding the back of the net four times.

The outcome of the match was decided by the Danes' highly active attacking play: