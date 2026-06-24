Ronaldo's sister gives sharp response to haters

·2·Sport
Ronaldo's sister gives sharp response to haters

Elma Aveiro, sister of Portugal national team captain Cristiano Ronaldo, addressed those who criticized the footballer after the match against Uzbekistan in the 2026 World Cup group stage.

In the match where Portugal won 5-0, 41-year-old Ronaldo scored twice, netting a brace against Uzbekistan.

On her social media page, Elma Aveiro gave a sharp response to critics who claimed her brother is too old and no longer provides enough value to his team on the pitch.

«Where are the parrots saying he's old and useless on the pitch? Cristiano forced the parrots to be silent», wrote Aveiro.

Ronaldo once again demonstrated his high level in the match against Uzbekistan. He contributed significantly to his team's landslide victory and was named the man of the match.

Despite his age, the Portuguese star proved he can still play a decisive role in the World Cup. His brace sparked widespread discussion among fans and football experts.

After the second round, the Portugal national team holds second place in Group K with four points.

In the final round of the group stage, Portugal will face the Colombia national team on June 28.

The Uzbekistan national team will compete against the Democratic Republic of the Congo for third place on the same day.

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Shuhrat Razzakov
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