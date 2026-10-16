A new US company for rare metals mining registered in Kazakhstan

At a time when global interest in Central Asia's strategic raw material reserves is growing, US companies are actively expanding their presence in Kazakhstan's mining and geological sector. According to the Fergana news agency, another major private US enterprise specializing in the exploration and processing of rare earth metals and critical minerals has been officially registered in Kazakhstan.

This step is considered the next important practical phase aimed at deepening cooperation between Washington and Astana on strategic raw materials.

Registration at AIFC: Sole shareholder based in New York

The details of this agreement, formalized in the international financial arena, are as follows:

Registration center and date: The new private enterprise was officially established on October 16 at the Astana International Financial Centre (AIFC);

Company name: The enterprise will operate under the name Kendala Critical Minerals Ltd. ;

Main founder: The sole shareholder of the new company became the American corporation KazAmerican Critical Minerals, Inc. , headquartered in New York;

Initial authorized capital: According to the documents, the company's initial authorized capital is symbolically indicated as 1 thousand US dollars.

Which areas are covered?

The objectives and types of activities indicated in the AIFC documents are comprehensive:

Geological exploration and mining: Geological exploration and extraction of rare and critical resources within the territory of Kazakhstan;

Deep processing: Conducting deep industrial processing of strategic metals and rare earth elements rather than leaving them in raw form;

Wholesale and export: Establishing wholesale trade of processed critical minerals and delivering them to international markets.

Why are rare earth metals so valuable?

In today's global technology race, rare earth elements are considered absolute strategic raw materials: