In Kazakhstan, a series of strict measures are being taken to protect the younger generation from internet risks and to regulate the digital environment. A draft law is being discussed in the country that would prohibit individuals under the age of 16 from registering on social media and provide for the deletion of existing accounts through age verification. This draft law was reviewed in its first reading on November 18, 2026.

Which platforms will be covered and what are the exceptions?

According to the new initiative, the restrictions will apply to all major online platforms, including social media, video hosting, and live streaming sites. The government has established important exceptions to ensure that children's education and communication with relatives are not hindered:

Messengers: Messengers intended for children to communicate with parents, relatives, and teachers will not be subject to the ban.

Educational and government resources: Official and educational platforms such as eGov.kz and Kundelik.kz will not be restricted.

Key areas of the draft law Details and measures Age limit Ban on social media registration for children under 16 Verification mechanisms Artificial intelligence (AI), content analysis, and special children's SIM cards Personal data Children's PIN or passport data will not be collected Foreign companies Obligation to open an official representative office in Kazakhstan

Safe methods for age verification and the responsibility of foreign IT companies

Minister of Culture and Information Arman Kirikbayev emphasized that children's personal data (such as PIN or passport information) will not be required for registration. It is envisioned that platforms will use the following two main methods to determine age:

IT companies' own algorithms: Major platforms will determine a user's age through artificial intelligence (AI), behavioral analysis, and content analysis. Special children's SIM cards: Through special SIM cards being developed by the Ministry of Digital Development, a user's age category will be determined automatically without providing excessive personal data.

Furthermore, according to the document, foreign social networks, video services, and online cinemas must open official representative offices or appoint legal representatives in Kazakhstan. Administrative liability measures will be strengthened for companies that fail to comply with requirements to remove illegal content. In addition, a special registry (identification) is planned for public pages and channels with an audience of more than 5,000.

Do you think it is the right decision to legally restrict minors' use of social media and verify their accounts? Leave your opinion in the comments!