According to reports, the scholar was arrested in Astana on July 3, 2026. The general public learned of his arrest in August.

His academic interests covered issues related to regional integration, geoeconomics, and critical mineral resources of strategic importance in Central Asia.

Before his arrest, 46-year-old Ikboljon Koraboyev worked as a professor of international relations at the Maqsut Narikbayev University (MNU) in Astana.

A Kazakh court has sentenced Ikboljon Koraboyev, an Uzbek citizen and professor of international relations, to 10 years in prison on charges of espionage. The trial, held under conditions of secrecy, and the details of the case have not been fully disclosed to the public. The professor's family stated they learned of the verdict through their own sources and intend to appeal the decision to seek his acquittal. This was reported by Kazakhstan's KazTAG agency.

In September 2026, the National Security Committee (KNB) of Kazakhstan announced that Uzbekistan had been officially notified of the case through diplomatic channels.

Professor sentenced to 10 years in prison

Ikboljon Koraboyev was sentenced to 10 years of imprisonment under Article 176 of the Criminal Code of Kazakhstan, which covers espionage. This article carries a penalty of 10 to 15 years in prison for espionage.

The trial was held behind closed doors. The reason cited was that the case materials contain information related to state secrets.

To date, neither Kazakh official agencies and judicial bodies nor the government of Uzbekistan have provided public comments on the verdict.

Details of the charges and evidence have not been disclosed

The professor's relatives stated they learned of the verdict through their own sources. They say they have had no opportunity to review the investigation materials and have no information regarding which country's interests he allegedly spied for or what evidence the charges are based on.

At the time of Koraboyev's arrest, reports circulated suggesting that law enforcement agencies were investigating a version involving the transfer of information to an employee of the Uzbek consulate or embassy in Astana. However, this information has not been officially confirmed.

The professor's colleagues emphasize that he used only open sources in his scientific research on critical minerals.

The scholar has not admitted guilt; the family intends to appeal the verdict

Ikboljon Koraboyev does not consider himself guilty. His family has stated their intention to file an appeal against the court's verdict and achieve the professor's full acquittal.

For now, the full content of the charges, the evidence presented in court, and the detailed grounds for the verdict remain undisclosed to the public.

Therefore, it is important to distinguish reports regarding the charges against the professor and certain details of the case from officially confirmed information.