Five drones identified as belonging to Russia crash on Moldovan territory within 17 hours

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Five drones identified as belonging to Russia crash on Moldovan territory within 17 hours

Five drones identified as belonging to Russia crashed on Moldovan territory over a period of more than 17 hours. Following the incidents, the country's Ministry of Foreign Affairs condemned Russia, Reuters reports.

According to reports, the drones entered Moldova's airspace between October 15 and the night of October 16, as well as on October 16. All of them crashed mostly in the northern and eastern regions of the country. The incidents resulted in one person sustaining minor injuries, along with material damage.

The Moldovan Ministry of Foreign Affairs emphasized that these incidents pose a threat to the safety of citizens. The ministry's statement noted that Russia's war against Ukraine is also directly impacting regional stability.

The drone-related incidents also prompted the summoning of Russian Ambassador Oleg Ozerov for explanations. The Moldovan government has previously demanded explanations from Russia regarding violations of the country's airspace.

Moldovan President Maia Sandu considers Russia's foreign policy to be contrary to the country's interests. For more than two years, she has not allowed Russian Ambassador Oleg Ozerov, who operates in Moldova, to present his credentials.

In turn, Russia accuses the Moldovan leadership of pursuing a hostile policy toward Moscow. According to Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov, for relations between the two countries to improve, the government of Maia Sandu must abandon "russophobic policies."

Moldovan Ministry of Foreign AffairsMaia SanduOleg OzerovDrones
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