Nigerian guy conquers city streets on a unique 4-meter tall bicycle (video)

·66·World
Nigerian guy conquers city streets on a unique 4-meter tall bicycle (video)

A video of a young Nigerian man riding a homemade several-meter-high "skyscraper" bicycle on social media has become a true viral trend, gathering over 2.2 million likes and millions of views in a short time.

The footage shows the young man climbing onto a high-structure bicycle and moving flawlessly while maintaining his balance on a busy road.

The skill of climbing 4 meters from a stationary position

The most debated aspect in the video was how the guy manages to get onto this tall vehicle:

  • Climbing while in motion: The bicycle is first pushed from below, and while it is moving slowly, the inventor steps one by one onto special iron ladder-like steps built into the frame;

  • Chain and pedal system: He climbs up, sits on the topmost saddle, and calmly begins to spin the pedals, which transmit power to the wheels through a long special drive chain;

  • A view higher than cars: The height of the bicycle is two to three times higher than the roofs of cars and minibuses on the road, allowing the rider to easily observe the surrounding traffic from above.

Users' reactions full of jokes and concerns

This unusual sight sparked hundreds of funny and relatable questions among network users:

  • "A parachute is needed for this": Some network followers joked that at such a height, one should wear not only a helmet but also a parachute;

  • Stopping and braking issues: The main concern is related to what happens during an emergency stop: "If an unexpected obstacle appears on the road or the traffic light turns red, how does he stop and how does he get down?" became the most discussed topic;

  • Balance and skill: Despite its dangerous appearance, the guy's ability to maintain his balance with astonishing precision and wearing a protective helmet on his head earned the admiration of the viewers.

This video continues to captivate the global internet audience as a display of unusual engineering fantasy and high-balancing skill reminiscent of circus artists.

Nigerian cyclistskyscraper bicycleviral trendinternet video
Share:
Telegram channelFollow on Google
Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

Comments 0

Related news

Flooding in Bangkok: Food market is floating, $327 million in damages (video)Flooding in Bangkok: Food market is floating, $327 million in damages (video)28 September 20:16Was Noah's Ark found in Turkey? Rooms and a tunnel discovered beneath a mysterious structureWas Noah's Ark found in Turkey? Rooms and a tunnel discovered beneath a mysterious structure27 September 08:13A new US company for rare metals mining registered in KazakhstanA new US company for rare metals mining registered in KazakhstanYesterday 20:58A prison taller even than the Statue of Liberty: The "Jailscraper" is rising in Manhattan...A prison taller even than the Statue of Liberty: The "Jailscraper" is rising in Manhattan...16 September 08:002.1-meter shark leaves fisherman on the brink of death2.1-meter shark leaves fisherman on the brink of death4 September 13:56A Giant 288-Meter Elevator Was Built In ChinaA Giant 288-Meter Elevator Was Built In China17 August 14:30
AnnouncementsPartnership
Digitize your auto service: Don't lose customers with Bip Business
Digitize your auto service: Don't lose customers with Bip Business
Is it dangerous to write a number on a car window? Bip has found a new solution for drivers!
Is it dangerous to write a number on a car window? Bip has found a new solution for drivers!
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read World news

4 tons of gold found in Karakalpakstan: most interestingly, 80 percent of the region remains unexplored
4 tons of gold found in Karakalpakstan: most interestingly, 80 percent of the region remains unexplored
The weight difference between two babies born on the same day surprised everyone
The weight difference between two babies born on the same day surprised everyone
Was Noah's Ark found in Turkey? Scientists discover underground tunnels
Was Noah's Ark found in Turkey? Scientists discover underground tunnels
61-year-old woman gives birth to her daughter's child
61-year-old woman gives birth to her daughter's child
Ducks are "working" in rice fields: how do they help farmers?
Ducks are "working" in rice fields: how do they help farmers?
Ghost city in China: What secret does a city abandoned for 15 years hide?
Ghost city in China: What secret does a city abandoned for 15 years hide?
38-year-old woman is expecting identical quadruplet boys at once
38-year-old woman is expecting identical quadruplet boys at once
Was Noah's Ark found in Turkey? Rooms and a tunnel discovered beneath a mysterious structure
Was Noah's Ark found in Turkey? Rooms and a tunnel discovered beneath a mysterious structure