Nigerian guy conquers city streets on a unique 4-meter tall bicycle (video)

A video of a young Nigerian man riding a homemade several-meter-high "skyscraper" bicycle on social media has become a true viral trend, gathering over 2.2 million likes and millions of views in a short time.

The footage shows the young man climbing onto a high-structure bicycle and moving flawlessly while maintaining his balance on a busy road.

The skill of climbing 4 meters from a stationary position

The most debated aspect in the video was how the guy manages to get onto this tall vehicle:

Climbing while in motion: The bicycle is first pushed from below, and while it is moving slowly, the inventor steps one by one onto special iron ladder-like steps built into the frame;

Chain and pedal system: He climbs up, sits on the topmost saddle, and calmly begins to spin the pedals, which transmit power to the wheels through a long special drive chain;

A view higher than cars: The height of the bicycle is two to three times higher than the roofs of cars and minibuses on the road, allowing the rider to easily observe the surrounding traffic from above.

Users' reactions full of jokes and concerns

This unusual sight sparked hundreds of funny and relatable questions among network users:

"A parachute is needed for this": Some network followers joked that at such a height, one should wear not only a helmet but also a parachute;

Stopping and braking issues: The main concern is related to what happens during an emergency stop: "If an unexpected obstacle appears on the road or the traffic light turns red, how does he stop and how does he get down?" became the most discussed topic;

Balance and skill: Despite its dangerous appearance, the guy's ability to maintain his balance with astonishing precision and wearing a protective helmet on his head earned the admiration of the viewers.

This video continues to captivate the global internet audience as a display of unusual engineering fantasy and high-balancing skill reminiscent of circus artists.