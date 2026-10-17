How is the weaver bird’s perfect “hanging castle” built? (video)

·52·World
How is the weaver bird’s perfect “hanging castle” built? (video)

Every miracle of nature never ceases to amaze humanity. On social networks, a video of a Baya weaver bird weaving a perfect nest like a true work of art from soft grass and branch fibers, hanging from a thin tree branch, has captured the attention of thousands and sparked widespread discussion.

The engineering solution created by this tiny creature without any tools, using only its beak and feet, would amaze any experienced weaver or builder.

From attaching to the branch to a ready shelter: The weaving process

The video clearly shows how skillfully the bird builds its nest step by step:

  • Foundation and binding skill: The bird first chooses a tree branch, firmly gripping long and flexible green grass fibers with its feet, and wraps them in several layers. It ties actual knots with its beak to prevent the fibers from coming undone;

  • Pitcher-like (pear-shaped) form: Gradually woven downwards, the nest takes the shape of an actual pitcher or cradle. The fibers are woven so densely and strongly that it can easily withstand wind, heavy rain, and storms;

  • Safe entrance corridor: A special entrance part is left at the bottom of the nest. This construction serves as a perfect defense mechanism against snakes, predatory birds, and other dangers;

  • Final test and peace: Once the nest is completed, the bird enters it, peeps outside, enjoys the fruits of its labor, and turns it into a warm sanctuary for laying eggs and hatching chicks.

Fans' recognition: «The best engineer»

Internet users who watched this video could not hide their admiration for the creature's innate talent and instinct:

  • In thousands of comments on social networks, people praised the power of the Creator («Subhanallah»), describing this small bird as nature's most talented architect and engineer;

  • Many commentators specially noted that even humans with special tools could not easily create such a delicate and strong weave, whereas the bird created natural harmony without any blueprints.

Moments of nature like this once again remind us that every creature in the living world is created with a unique purpose, astonishing ability, and beauty.

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Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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