Construction of an unusual 555-meter skyscraper approved in Russia

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Construction of an unusual 555-meter skyscraper approved in Russia

The construction of the 555-meter-tall skyscraper “Lakhta Center – 3” is planned in St. Petersburg, Russia. On September 22, the Main State Expertise of Russia issued a positive conclusion on the project documentation of the building. The relevant information has been entered into the Unified State Register of Conclusions of Expertise of Project Documentation. This was reported by Novosti nedvizhimosti Moskvi i Rossii.

The skyscraper is envisioned to be built in the Lakhta area of the Primorsky district of St. Petersburg, to the west of the existing “Lakhta Center” building. The developer of the project is “Synergy”, and the technical customer is the company “Rencoln”.

According to the project, the building will consist of 116 above-ground and three underground floors. Its architectural appearance consists of two intertwined spiral structures that narrow upwards around central atriums. They merge into a single volume at the top.

It is planned to organize “winter gardens” on the 43rd, 70th, and 88th floors of the building. These areas will feature landscaped recreation zones, meeting rooms, and cafeterias.

On the first and 100th floors, non-food stores, a minimarket, a pharmacy kiosk, and spaces for selling gifts and books are provided. On the 100th and 103rd floors, exhibition spaces and observation decks will be established.

According to reports, the construction of the skyscrapers is planned to begin by the end of 2026 and be completed in 2033. However, interior finishing works may continue for several more years. The documents note that moving into the new business cluster is scheduled after 2042.

Lakhta Center – 3SynergyRencolnLakhta
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