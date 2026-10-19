"Shahnoza who skinned the sheep" — about actress Shahnoza Hojimurodova's unexpected butchery skill

·105·Culture
"Shahnoza who skinned the sheep" — about actress Shahnoza Hojimurodova's unexpected butchery skill

Did you know about actress Shahnoza Hojimurodova's unusual talent? As it turns out, the artist has considerable experience not only in acting, but also in butchery.

The actress talked about this on the "Omon-omon" show. According to her, no one in her family was professionally engaged in butchery, but she had been helping her father since childhood whenever sheep were slaughtered.

"No one in our bloodline is a butcher. But I do butchery. Since childhood, when sheep were slaughtered at our house, dad would give me the sheep's head. And I would stick four sticks into its skin, making hasip from the head and kholodes from the legs," the actress recalls.

During the show, Shahnoza Hojimurodova was also asked whether she received requests to slaughter sheep after a video showcasing this skill went viral.

The actress noted that such offers increased significantly after the video. "Very many. They are writing to me a lot on the internet, saying, 'Come slaughter our sheep'," she replied.

Thus, the experience the actress gained from childhood has sparked interest on social media and led to unexpected offers.

Shahnoza Hojimurodovabutcherysheep slaughteringinternet video
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Nigina Zarqarayeva
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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