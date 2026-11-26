The white-crested helmetshrike (Prionops plumatus), found in Africa, stands out from other birds due to its extraordinary appearance. In particular, the yellow and orange petal-like skin structures around its eyes give the impression that it has sunflower eyes.

These eye-catching decorations on the bird are not flowers or feathers, but the natural structure of its skin. Its black-and-white feathers and the snow-white crest on its head make its unique appearance even more prominent.

White-crested helmetshrikes usually move in small groups. They can be found in Africa's savannas, open woodlands, and shrublands. Feeding mainly on insects and other small invertebrates, these birds are also distinguished by their agile movement among the trees.

The most important feature of this species is the bright yellow skin rings around its eyes and the white crest on its head. It is this unusual combination of colors that has made it one of the most unique representatives in the bird world.