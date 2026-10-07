Tennis ball hits a flying seagull — the bird's subsequent condition amazed everyone (video)

An unexpected incident occurred during a tennis match in Australia. A tennis ball hit by a player's shot struck a seagull flying over the court, causing the bird to fall onto the ground.

The video capturing the incident shows the ball hitting the bird and the bird falling onto the court, after which other seagulls soon approach it.

Another video that circulated later shows the seagull getting back up and walking across the court. According to the account that shared the video, the bird recovered after the impact.

This incident has spread widely on social media, sparking various reactions among users.