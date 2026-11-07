A city with 22 kilometers of waterways to be built in Egypt

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A city with 22 kilometers of waterways to be built in Egypt

A new city named "Alam al-Roum" is planned to be built on Egypt's Mediterranean coast, near the city of Marsa Matruh. As part of the project, which will cover an area of 20.6 square kilometers, 22 kilometers of waterways, modern residential areas, and tourism complexes will be constructed. This was reported by "Naked Science".

According to the project, lagoons and waterways connected to the sea will be created in the city. Passing between residential areas and public buildings, they will not only serve an aesthetic purpose but also help collect and drain water accumulated during heavy rains.

The city's design takes into account the climate and natural conditions specific to Egypt's northern coast. Buildings will be constructed in a way that allows for efficient use of cool sea breezes and sunlight. Furthermore, considering the possibility of rising sea levels, it is planned to position the city area at a higher elevation above sea level.

Natural methods will also be used to protect the coastline. Plants will be planted along the shore, and wetland areas will be created to collect and purify rainwater. In addition, sand dunes will be reinforced, and natural ecosystems will be restored.

The project, developed at the request of the "Qatari Diar" company, envisions the construction of beaches, residential areas along the lagoons, hotels, recreational complexes, golf courses, educational institutions, and a business center.

The city's main road will be a wide boulevard connecting the international yacht port on the Mediterranean coast to a transport hub inside the city. Additionally, a cultural events space, amphitheater, yacht club, mosque, and markets will be built in the coastal area. The project authors aim to turn the city into a cultural and tourism hub visited by tourists throughout the year.

The first phase of construction is expected to begin in 2030. Initially, four square kilometers of land will be developed, with the construction of beaches, lagoons connected to the open sea, and a yacht port in the city center.

For information, Egypt has been paying special attention to building new cities in recent years. Among them, the construction of a new administrative capital has begun in the eastern part of Cairo. Its initial design was developed by the "SOM" architectural bureau and later refined by the international consulting firm "Dar al-Handasah Shair & Partners".

Alam al-RoumMarsa MatruhQatari DiarEgypt
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Aziza Shukhratova
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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