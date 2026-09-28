Seoul Demands Apology from Kyiv: Secret Controversy over North Korean Prisoners of War!

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Seoul Demands Apology from Kyiv: Secret Controversy over North Korean Prisoners of War!

An unexpected diplomatic tension has arisen between Ukraine and South Korea. Two North Korean servicemen who fought alongside the Russian army and were captured by Ukrainian troops had been transferred to South Korea. However, after the Ukrainian side disclosed information about this process to the media, the South Korean presidential administration strictly demanded an official explanation and a public apology from Kyiv. As it turned out, an agreement existed between the intelligence services of the two countries to keep the operation of transferring these prisoners to Seoul strictly confidential. The breach of confidentiality further escalated the geopolitical confrontation between Pyongyang, Moscow, and Seoul on the international arena.

«Broken Secret Deal, North Korean POWs, and Seoul's Discontent»: 5 Key Points of the Diplomatic Conflict

The most important official evidence regarding the sharp diplomatic statements between Kyiv and Seoul:

  • 2 POWs from North Korea Handed Over to South Korea: Two North Korean fighters who were wounded and captured while fighting in the ranks of Russian troops were transferred to Seoul;

  • Disclosed Secret Agreement: Although the parties had agreed to keep this delicate operation closed, Ukraine made the information public;

  • Official Apology Demand from Seoul: The South Korean presidential administration is demanding an official explanation and apology from Kyiv for violating the confidentiality terms;

  • Condition and Injuries of the Prisoners: As seen in the photos, the Korean soldiers who participated in the battles sustained injuries and received medical assistance;

  • Risk of Escalation with Pyongyang: The disclosure of this fact has dramatically increased North Korea's open threats of revenge and military provocations against the South.

The Case of Transferring North Korean Prisoners: Comparison of Agreement Terms and the Resulting Crisis

Classification of the parameters of the Ukraine-South Korea agreement and the emerging diplomatic situation:

Analysis Criteria and Directions

Plan Envisioned in the Secret Agreement

Actual Situation and Consequences

Object of the Operation

2 North Korean servicemen fighting on the side of Russia

Prisoners were transferred to Seoul's disposal

Information Status

Strictly secret and closed diplomatic agreement

Information disclosed by Ukraine

South Korean Reaction

Peaceful investigation and interrogation

Official explanation and apology demand from Kyiv

Condition of the Servicemen

Captured during military operations

Injured, appeared with medical bandages

Geopolitical Risk

Avoiding open confrontation with Pyongyang

Further complication of relations with North Korea and Russia

Military and Geopolitical Expertise: Why is South Korea Furious Over the Disclosure of This Information?

Conclusions of international security analysts, Orientalists, and military experts:

  • «Protection from Pyongyang's Revenge»: Accepting northern prisoners is considered a very dangerous step for South Korea; the Kim Jong Un regime could interpret this directly as military hostility and the "kidnapping" of prisoners, launching sharp border provocations or missile tests; therefore, Seoul considered keeping this process secret to be vitally important;

  • Ukraine's PR and Evidence Strategy: For Kyiv, this fact is the strongest tangible proof proving to the entire world that North Korean troops are directly fighting on Russia's side; Ukraine disclosed the information to pressure its allies and increase arms supplies, but this dealt a direct blow to South Korea's national security interests;

  • Disruption of Intelligence and Interrogation Processes: Once news about the prisoners leaked to the public, the secret investigations that Seoul's special services were supposed to conduct regarding North Korean army plans, tactics, and internal information will now remain under international diplomatic pressure and spotlight.

Do you think Ukraine's disclosure of the transfer of North Korean POWs was the right decision, or should it have adhered to the partnership agreement and kept the information confidential? To what extent might this incident escalate the military situation on the Korean Peninsula? Leave your personal thoughts in the comments and share the analysis of this major political conflict on the international arena with everyone!

UkraineSouth KoreaNorth Korean POWsSeoul-Kyiv diplomatic relations
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Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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