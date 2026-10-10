Will the US Intervene in the Conflict Between Ukraine and South Korea?

The serious diplomatic standoff that has escalated between Ukraine and South Korea in recent weeks is in the spotlight of international experts. After South Korea officially recalled its ambassador from Kyiv on October 8, relations faced their worst crisis in recent years.

Speaking in an interview with Deutsche Welle (DW) on October 9, former Ukrainian Foreign Minister Pavlo Klimkin stated that the only way out of this diplomatic deadlock is mediation by Washington and the immediate appointment of a new ambassador.

«Americans involvement will be the most logical step»

Taking into account South Korea's unique position in global politics, Pavlo Klimkin suggested using US leverage to resolve the problem:

Washington's influence in Seoul: «Involving the Americans in the process would be a very logical step. Their standing and connections there are quite strong, and they know how and with whom to speak. The US can handle this mediation very skillfully», — the diplomat emphasized;

Possibility of other allies: The former minister did not rule out that other partners, whose names he did not disclose, could also help, and that some partners might already be working behind the scenes;

The ambassador's seat vacant for a year: Klimkin assessed Ukraine's lack of an ambassador extraordinary and plenipotentiary in Seoul for over a year as a major strategic mistake and stated that an ambassador must be appointed immediately to resume dialogue.

Root of the conflict: North Korean prisoners and Zelensky's statement

The tension between Kyiv and Seoul did not start unexpectedly, but following a specific high-profile event:

Speech at the UN rostrum (September 23): Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy publicly announced in his speech at the UN General Assembly that two North Korean soldiers captured in the Kursk region in January 2025 were handed over to South Korea;

Violation of confidentiality and Seoul's anger: The South Korean side stated that this agreement was supposed to be strictly confidential and demanded an immediate apology from official Kyiv;

Foreign ministries' dispute and recall of the ambassador: Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha stated that the agreement was interpreted differently by both sides and expressed regret that the dispute leaked to the press. However, South Korean Foreign Minister Cho Tae-yul deemed Ukraine's apology insufficient, and on October 8 Seoul recalled its ambassador from Kyiv.

Security and visa-free regime under question

The diplomatic crisis is also dealing a blow to the future strategic plans of the two countries:

Complex balance of relations: Seoul has not completely severed ties with Moscow — while imposing sanctions in some areas, it maintains trade and cooperation in others;

Stalled negotiations: Due to the conflict, important security agreements between the two countries and the issue of introducing a visa-free regime for Ukrainian citizens to South Korea have been frozen for an indefinite period.

The further development of the situation depends on whether Kyiv can find a new path to compromise with Seoul, either directly or with US participation.