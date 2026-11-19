One of the most serious military actions since the ceasefire agreement that came into force in the Gaza Strip in October 2025 has begun. The Israeli army has started an operation in the central part of the sector, west of the "yellow line." Residents of three neighborhoods in the area were ordered to leave their homes, and a key transport route was closed.

The operation began on November 18 near the Bureij and Nuseirat refugee camps. The Israeli military stated that this action is directed against Hamas infrastructure. Hamas, in turn, assessed it as a gross violation of the ceasefire agreement.

Israeli military crosses west of the "yellow line"

The Israeli army began the operation in areas 660, 661, and 666 in central Gaza. These locations are situated around the Bureij and Nuseirat refugee camps.

Following the October 2025 agreement, the "yellow line" was established as the border between Israeli-controlled areas and parts controlled by Hamas. According to Reuters and other international publications, Israeli tanks crossed to the west of this line and moved toward Salah al-Din Street. This is being assessed as the first such ground operation since the agreement came into effect.

Residents of three neighborhoods are being evacuated

Israel's Coordinator of Government Activities in the Territories (COGAT) has called on residents of three areas around Bureij and Nuseirat to move to safe locations.

During the operation, traffic was halted on parts of Salah al-Din Street, the main road connecting the north and center of the Gaza Strip. Palestinian sources reported that families left their homes and temporary shelters following artillery strikes and gunfire.

What are Israel and Hamas saying?

The Israeli army described the operation as a "precision-targeted" action. According to a military statement, the goal is to destroy Hamas infrastructure in central Gaza and eliminate objects posing a threat to Israeli troops near the "yellow line."

"The Times of Israel" reported that the destruction of a tunnel in the area is planned as part of the operation. It was noted that personnel from the country's internal security service, Shin Bet, are participating in the operation alongside the Israeli army.

Hamas called these Israeli actions a "gross violation" of the ceasefire agreement. The movement condemned the operation, emphasizing that it is leading to the forced displacement of the population.

Humanitarian situation in Gaza is worsening

As military operations continue in Gaza, the population's demand for shelter, food, and daily necessities is increasing. According to international news agencies, more than 1.7 million people in the sector have been forced to flee.

With the approach of the winter season, the condition of families left without shelter may worsen further. The new operation increases the risk of further displacement and difficulties in delivering humanitarian aid.

Thus, despite the agreement that has been in effect since October 2025, military clashes in Gaza have not ceased. The Israeli army's crossing to the west of the "yellow line" indicates that the situation in the region may escalate further.