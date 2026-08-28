51-year-old woman dies after six plastic surgeries

In Brazil, a 51-year-old businesswoman died a few hours after undergoing six simultaneous cosmetic surgeries on her face and neck.

Andreia Vieira Gaspar passed away early on August 12 at a hospital in Goiânia following the surgery. The operation, which lasted nearly 10 hours, involved several complex cosmetic procedures.

She underwent a deep-plane facelift, forehead lift, jawline contouring, blepharoplasty, neck liposuction, and nano-fat grafting.

According to reports, after leaving the operating room, Andreia experienced severe swelling in her face and neck and difficulty breathing. Throughout the night, her condition worsened, with increasing neck pain and respiratory distress.

She told her sister, Djiane Vieira: “Sister, I’m dying,” she said.

Following this, Djiane requested help in a group chat with the medical team, stating that her sister was in critical condition. She claimed she asked the doctors for urgent assistance, but no one responded initially.

The medical report provided by Andreia’s family states that her death was caused by acute thrombosis and pulmonary embolism. it noted.

The businesswoman had lived in Spain for the last five years and traveled to Brazil for the cosmetic procedures. According to her family, this surgery had been a dream of hers for several years.

Her sister Djiane said that Andreia had been saving money for the surgery for two years. She stated that the surgical costs amounted to 118,000 Brazilian reais, approximately £16,800.

It turned out that Andreia, who previously ran a beauty salon in Goiânia, began saving for the surgery about two years ago. Her family claims she contacted the medical team via social media and that initial arrangements were made through messages.

The deceased's relatives have also raised questions about the conditions at the hospital where the surgery was performed. They alleged that the medical facility lacked an intensive care unit.

The Goiás State Public Prosecutor's Office has requested a police investigation into potential criminal negligence resulting in death.

Andreia’s family is also questioning the post-operative care process. They believe that necessary medical assistance could have been provided before her condition deteriorated sharply.

Cristiene Pereira Couto, a lawyer speaking on behalf of Ankar Hospital, stated that the patient received immediate medical attention as soon as the emergency occurred. According to her, the medical and nursing staff took the necessary measures appropriate for the patient's condition.

Hospital representatives also emphasized that Andreia’s pre-operative examinations and necessary tests were conducted at external medical facilities before she was admitted to Ankar Hospital. They stated that once the emergency arose, the patient was provided with appropriate care using the facilities available at the institution.

The surgeon who performed the operation, Dr. Lessandro Martins, expressed deep sorrow over Andreia’s death and offered his condolences to her family. The doctor expressed confidence that the investigation would show that the post-operative care provided to the patient was carried out in accordance with proper procedures.