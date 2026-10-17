In Kazakhstan, a woman put a plastic pipe connector on her head to make a video and couldn't take it off (video)

40-year-old Meken Alimbetova, a resident of Shymkent, Kazakhstan, found herself in an awkward situation while filming a video for social media. The woman, who works at a plumbing store, put a plastic pipe connector on her head, but was unable to take it off on her own.

According to local media reports, her colleagues also tried to remove the plastic part, but failed. As a result, the woman was forced to seek medical help.

As Krisp.kz writes, at the medical facility, the woman's head was freed from the plastic part without causing any damage.

A video capturing the incident went viral on social media. The publication stated that at the time the report was published, the video had been viewed more than five million times.