Mobile GeForce RTX 5090 power limit removed

·3·Technology
Mobile GeForce RTX 5090 power limit removed

An interesting experiment in the world of technology has taken the capabilities of portable computers to a new level. According to ixbt.com, an enthusiast has managed to remove the power limit of the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5090 mobile GPU, increasing the power from 175 W to 250 W. This is reported by Ixbt.com .

This unusual modification was tested on a 2025 XMG Neo 16 gaming laptop by the GizmoSlipTech YouTube channel. According to the author of the experiment, the custom software was created by an enthusiast nicknamed PREMO using AI tools and vibe-coding. For now, the software and detailed installation instructions have not been made public.

Significant performance boost

Once the power limit was removed, the graphics card's performance improved dramatically. In the 3DMark Steel Nomad test, the RTX 5090 Laptop achieved a 41.6% higher score compared to the standard 175 W version. This is an exceptionally high result for laptops.

A significant increase was also observed in real video games, although the results were not as high as in synthetic tests. Specifically, performance in Black Myth: Wukong on Cinematic settings increased by 23.33%, in Cyberpunk 2077 on Ultra settings with ray tracing enabled by 23.89%, and in The Witcher 3 by nearly 30%.

Cooling system and hidden risks

To prevent the 250 W GeForce RTX 5090 from overheating, a custom external liquid cooling system compatible with the XMG Neo 16, the XMG Oasis, was used. This external system helped keep the high temperatures under control.

However, experts warn that such experiments can pose serious risks. The laptop's power supply system, VRM, chokes, and power lines are originally designed for a specific power consumption. Running the GPU at 250 W for long periods can lead to overheating and total hardware failure.

NVIDIAGeForce RTX 5090Graphics CardGaming LaptopTechnology
Share:
Telegram channelFollow on Google
Abror Shuhratov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

Comments 0

Related news

USA Launches New Space Program Leveraging International AidUSA Launches New Space Program Leveraging International AidToday, 17:57UK plans to distribute internet from the stratosphere as an alternative to StarlinkUK plans to distribute internet from the stratosphere as an alternative to StarlinkToday, 15:56Theft, lies: OpenAI admits to alarming behaviors of its artificial intelligenceTheft, lies: OpenAI admits to alarming behaviors of its artificial intelligenceToday, 15:20«Secret Communication!»: Artificial Intelligences invent their own language incomprehensible to humans«Secret Communication!»: Artificial Intelligences invent their own language incomprehensible to humansToday, 13:46Number of active ColorOS users exceeds 770 millionNumber of active ColorOS users exceeds 770 millionToday, 12:52China launches new satellites for its Starlink rival SatNetChina launches new satellites for its Starlink rival SatNetToday, 12:27
AnnouncementsPartnership
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read Technology news

A T-shirt you don't have to wash for a month: It contains gold (video)
A T-shirt you don't have to wash for a month: It contains gold (video)
New Bionic Robot with Artificial Skin Unveiled in Beijing
New Bionic Robot with Artificial Skin Unveiled in Beijing
China creates fish-like robot: a new era underwater may begin (video)
China creates fish-like robot: a new era underwater may begin (video)
Payment for iPhone leads to family tragedy (video)
Payment for iPhone leads to family tragedy (video)
Meteorite found in Antarctica changes understanding of the Solar System
Meteorite found in Antarctica changes understanding of the Solar System
Charging power of Samsung Galaxy S27 flagships revealed
Charging power of Samsung Galaxy S27 flagships revealed
New Photos of Starship Recovered from the Indian Ocean Published
New Photos of Starship Recovered from the Indian Ocean Published
A one-meter diameter celestial body fell over the Indian Ocean
A one-meter diameter celestial body fell over the Indian Ocean