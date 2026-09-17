Mobile GeForce RTX 5090 power limit removed

An interesting experiment in the world of technology has taken the capabilities of portable computers to a new level. According to ixbt.com, an enthusiast has managed to remove the power limit of the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5090 mobile GPU, increasing the power from 175 W to 250 W. This is reported by Ixbt.com .

This unusual modification was tested on a 2025 XMG Neo 16 gaming laptop by the GizmoSlipTech YouTube channel. According to the author of the experiment, the custom software was created by an enthusiast nicknamed PREMO using AI tools and vibe-coding. For now, the software and detailed installation instructions have not been made public.

Significant performance boost

Once the power limit was removed, the graphics card's performance improved dramatically. In the 3DMark Steel Nomad test, the RTX 5090 Laptop achieved a 41.6% higher score compared to the standard 175 W version. This is an exceptionally high result for laptops.

A significant increase was also observed in real video games, although the results were not as high as in synthetic tests. Specifically, performance in Black Myth: Wukong on Cinematic settings increased by 23.33%, in Cyberpunk 2077 on Ultra settings with ray tracing enabled by 23.89%, and in The Witcher 3 by nearly 30%.

Cooling system and hidden risks

To prevent the 250 W GeForce RTX 5090 from overheating, a custom external liquid cooling system compatible with the XMG Neo 16, the XMG Oasis, was used. This external system helped keep the high temperatures under control.

However, experts warn that such experiments can pose serious risks. The laptop's power supply system, VRM, chokes, and power lines are originally designed for a specific power consumption. Running the GPU at 250 W for long periods can lead to overheating and total hardware failure.