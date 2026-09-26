In Kokand, a piece of the groom's cake sold for $4,000: the auction price surprised everyone

A video showing a single piece of ordinary cake taken from the groom's wedding cake being sold for $4,000 at a wedding in the city of Kokand has sparked discussions on social media. Interestingly, the cake was bought by the groom's friends themselves through a mutual "auction."

In the video, the host lifts a piece of the cake and puts it up for auction. Following this, the groom's friends begin to make sequential price offers.

First $2,450, then $2,500 and $3,000 are offered. In the end, the price rises to $4,000.

Thus, a simple piece of cake becomes one of the most expensive "prizes" at the wedding.

The unusual trade in the video came as an unexpected situation for many. While some accepted it as a wedding joke and an entertaining tradition among friends, others were surprised that such a large sum was offered for a simple piece of cake.