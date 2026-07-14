Another failure involving the GeForce RTX 5090: This time the problem is not the power connector

·21·Technology
Another failure involving the GeForce RTX 5090: This time the problem is not the power connector

Troubling incidents continue to surround the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5090, considered one of the world's most powerful graphics cards. A Reddit user reported that their expensive device suddenly failed, accompanied by a loud popping sound and smoke. This situation is drawing significant attention in the tech world because, unlike previous cases, the cause of the failure is not related to the melting of the 12VHPWR power connector. This is reported by Ixbt.com reports .

According to the user under the alias CurrentlyPooping, the incident occurred just minutes after launching the game Assassin's Creed Black Flag Resynced. A loud popping sound was heard from inside the PC case, smoke began to emerge, and the system shut down immediately. Disassembling and inspecting the device revealed that the Zotac-branded GeForce RTX 5090 graphics card was severely damaged.

The unexpected cause of the failure

As reported by Ixbt.com, the published photos show that signs of thermal damage are not on the power connector, but near the PCIe slot, where the graphics card connects to the motherboard. This has sparked various speculations among experts and users. While no definitive conclusion has been reached yet, micro-cracks on the printed circuit board are being pointed to as the primary culprit.

It is known that the GeForce RTX 5090 series graphics cards are distinguished by their massive size and weight. It is speculated that the card sagging under its own weight over time may have caused invisible cracks on the board. This factor may have caused a short circuit in the electrical path, leading to the device "burning out." This situation once again confirms concerns regarding the structural durability of modern flagship graphics cards.

Recommendations for owners of heavy graphics cards

Given the high demand for high-performance graphics chips in the market, this is an important warning for local gamers and designers. When installing heavy devices like the GeForce RTX 5090, using special support brackets to maintain their vertical position is becoming a vital necessity. Otherwise, deformation of the motherboard or the graphics card itself is inevitable over time.

This incident shows that even the most expensive and modern technologies can have weak points regarding physical durability. So far, neither Zotac nor NVIDIA have issued an official statement regarding this specific case. However, users are advised to pay serious attention not only to the power supply but also to the structural integrity when building their systems.

NVIDIAGeForce RTX 5090ZotacTechnologyGraphics Card
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