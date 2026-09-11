“Let your mother dance!”: Video about a husband “kidnapped” by his mother-in-law explodes the internet...

A real family drama and comedic storm erupted on Uzbek social networks: the latest creative work presented in collaboration by talented actress Huvaydo Jumayeva and comedian Bobur Mansurov caused millions of fans to burst into laughter. All the plans of a young bride, who intended to enjoy a relaxing Sunday with her husband at home and dance an “Arabian dance” for him, were shattered in an instant — the mother-in-law got into the car and whisked her son away to relatives in the village. The lifelike situation in the footage and the dialogues between the mother-in-law, bride, and groom turned out to be so natural that the video is rapidly gathering thousands of comments and shares across networks.

Life drama: A bride prepared for an Arabian dance and a “fattened” groom

The course of events in the video clip begins with a scene familiar to every Uzbek household:

“Where is my black stallion?”: Huvaydo Jumayeva, in the role of the bride, plans to have a peaceful conversation with her husband on Sunday morning, but coming out to the courtyard, she sees that her husband has already gotten into the car;

The mother-in-law's trick: Looking out the car window, the actress playing the mother-in-law announces her plan: “Let me go show him to the relatives in the village; if I don't take him on a day off, there's no catching this boy at any other time”;

Nerve explosion: The bride, who worked six days and was looking forward to a one-day rest, gets furious: “Take your fattened husband away, fold him in half and stuff him there! I learned an Arabian dance for this man, and now I won't even dance to a maqom!”;

The groom's awkward proposal and culmination: Bobur Mansurov, in the role of the groom, opens the car door and asks, “Can't you dance it next Sunday?”, only to receive a devastating slap-like response from the bride: “Next Sunday? Let your mother dance!”.

What changes: The bitter truth behind this funny video

Presented in a comedic form, this video reveals an important and painful point in family relationships:

Violation of personal boundaries: In many young families, weekends are not at the couple's own disposal and pass with the interference of elders, leading to emotional coldness between young brides and grooms;

Husbands caught between two fires: When a man fails to properly balance the interests of his mother and his wife, such funny yet bitter conflicts arise in the family;

Misunderstood dreams of women: If a woman, tired from household chores and striving to look beautiful for her spouse, is left neglected, her affection can easily turn into hatred and bitter irony.

Good to know: Recommendations for preserving family relationships

Plan your weekends in advance and try not to mix the family's personal time with visits from relatives;

Mothers-in-law should respect the independent life of the young family, and husbands must find the balance to satisfy both parties;

Easing disagreements through open conversation and humor prevents nervous breakdowns.

Do such “plan disruptions” happen in your family on Sundays, or is your day off entirely dedicated to the family? How do you rate this tandem of Huvaydo Jumayeva and Bobur Mansurov? Leave your thoughts in the comments and share this video review with your friends who risk falling into the clutches of their mothers-in-law or relatives on Sunday!