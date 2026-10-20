Two Bangladeshi Bride and Groom Executed in Mecca: Details of the Sensational Event (Video)

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Two Bangladeshi Bride and Groom Executed in Mecca: Details of the Sensational Event (Video)

The execution of the death penalty against two citizens of Bangladesh in Saudi Arabia has caused a strong resonance internationally and among the public in Bangladesh.

According to an official statement by the Saudi Ministry of Interior, the death sentences issued against the Bangladeshi man, Nazrul Islam Abdul Basir, and the woman, Siti Akhter, who were accused of committing "inappropriate actions and violations of moral standards" in one of the mosques in Mecca on October 14 of this year, were carried out by royal decree.

How did the incident actually happen?

Official and diplomatic sources disclosed the following details regarding the situation:

  • Accusation of violating the sanctity of the mosque: Saudi officials stated that the defendants committed a grave moral crime (according to some reports, illicit relations/adultery) that violated the respect and purity of the holy site. The punishment was decreed by a firm decision of the judges in accordance with the "Ta'zir" regulations of Saudi law;

  • Rumors on social media: Although claims that they simply "kissed each other" or that he "kissed his pregnant wife's belly" spread widely online, the official Saudi statement did not disclose the exact details of the action;

  • Marital status: The family of the deceased man informed journalists that they did not know the woman and that she was not their son's legal wife, casting doubt on whether they were actually husband and wife.

Diplomatic conflict: Why is Bangladesh outraged?

The most serious aspect of this event was that the execution was carried out secretly from the Bangladeshi authorities:

  • Execution without warning: The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Bangladesh stated that it learned about the execution of its citizens only after it had already taken place on October 14;

  • Diplomatic note: The Ambassador of Saudi Arabia in Dhaka was summoned to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, and an official note was handed over regarding the violation of the requirements of the Vienna Convention and the failure to inform the consulate in advance;

  • Bodies returned: The bodies of the executed citizens were brought back to Bangladesh in special coffins and handed over to their relatives, which caused sharp protests among the country's population and human rights defenders.

Strict laws in holy cities

This tragic incident served as a serious warning to all foreign nationals visiting Mecca and Medina for pilgrimage or labor trips:

  • Sanctity of Mecca and Haram: In these holy areas, the harshest measures within the framework of Sharia law are applied not only to crimes, but to any behavior that goes beyond the bounds of public order and morality;

  • Severity of Ta'zir punishments: Judicial authorities have the power to issue uncompromising verdicts in cases where the respect of holy sites is violated.

Nazrul Islam Abdul BasirSiti AkhterSaudi Ministry of InteriorBangladeshi Ministry of Foreign Affairs
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Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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