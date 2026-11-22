In the US state of Texas, the execution of 70-year-old inmate Reynaldo Dennes took more than an hour. Medical staff struggled to find a suitable vein to administer the lethal injection. Once the injection began, the inmate groaned in pain for nearly three minutes, begging God to end his suffering. This was reported by the Associated Press.

It is noted that Dennes was sentenced to death for the murder of Janos Szucs, a jewelry dealer, and robbery in Houston in January 1996. He was found guilty in 1997.

The execution was carried out on November 19 at a prison in Huntsville. At the beginning of the process, staff made several attempts to find a vein to administer the lethal drug pentobarbital. Eventually, needles were inserted into his left leg and the left side of his neck.

Once the drug began to be administered, Dennes started groaning in pain. He repeatedly asked God to stop his suffering, saying, "This is not normal." He also complained of severe pain in his right leg.

Associated Press reporter Michael Graczyk, who witnessed the execution, stated that this incident was starkly different from the hundreds of executions he had witnessed during his career. He said the inmate groaned in pain for nearly three minutes.

Prison administration spokesperson Amanda Hernandez insisted that all procedures were carried out in accordance with established protocols. According to her, the inmate had complained of pain even before the drug was administered, claiming pain in areas where no injection had been given. Therefore, the spokesperson suggested that Dennes might have exaggerated the pain or intentionally feigned distress.

The inmate was pronounced dead at 7:08 PM, 63 minutes after he was first strapped to the gurney. The events surrounding the execution have reignited debates in the US regarding methods of capital punishment and their impact on human health.