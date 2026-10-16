72 generals object: US cancels sensational public execution broadcast

·52·World
72 generals object: US cancels sensational public execution broadcast

US President Donald Trump has canceled the plan to live-broadcast the execution of former army major Nidal Hasan, who perpetrated a bloody massacre at the Fort Hood military base. The execution process will not be broadcast publicly, but the death sentence remains in force — Hasan is scheduled to be executed on December 3.

This issue has been a subject of intense debate among US military circles and the public in recent days.

Trump's explanation: "Justice must be served"

The President explained the reason for halting the live broadcast on his official Truth Social page:

  • Presidential statement: "I think a broadcast of the execution could have served as a powerful example to the world of how America deals with terrorists and scumbags, but many very good people prefer not to watch his death," Trump wrote;

  • Permission for victim families: The head of state added that the relatives of the victims may personally attend the execution at their discretion. "They have every right to witness justice being served!" he emphasized.

The 2009 bloody massacre: History of the Fort Hood tragedy

The Nidal Hasan case is considered one of the most heinous crimes in the history of US military bases:

  • Victims and wounded: In November 2009, the former major suddenly opened fire on his fellow servicemen at the medical center located at the Fort Hood base in Texas. As a result, 13 military personnel were killed, and more than 30 others were severely wounded;

  • Tribunal verdict: During the trial, Hasan openly refused the services of lawyers, justifying his actions by the goal of protecting Muslims and the Taliban in Afghanistan. In 2013, a special military tribunal sentenced him to the supreme penalty — death.

Open protest by 72 generals and admirals

The idea of broadcasting the execution live to the entire world had been met with sharp opposition by high-ranking retired Pentagon leaders:

  • Open appeal: 72 retired American generals, admirals, and high-ranking military officials issued an open letter condemning the holding of a public televised execution;

  • Main concern: Military experts warned that the public demonstration of the execution could "degrade human dignity and cast a serious stain on the honor of the armed forces," as well as turn a vicious killer and terrorist into a "martyr" in the eyes of radical groups.

Although Trump's final decision has lowered the sharp public resistance, the execution of the 13-year sentence against Hasan is expected to be carried out on December 3.

Donald TrumpFort HoodNidal HasanUnited States military base
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Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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