Inmate waiting for death penalty for 50 years in the US saved from execution

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis has canceled the execution warrant for 74-year-old William Thompson, who was sentenced to death for a brutal murder committed nearly 50 years ago. This was reported by the "New York Post" publication.

As noted, Thompson's execution was scheduled for October 14 of this year. However, on October 9, just five days before the scheduled execution, the governor decided to cancel the relevant document issued for its enforcement. DeSantis has not yet disclosed the reasons behind this decision.

According to the publication, William Thompson is said to be suffering from dementia and severe cognitive impairment. The inmate's attorney, Brittany Lacey, stated that his health has sharply deteriorated and emphasized the need for urgent medical care.

According to neuropsychologist Robert Owen's conclusion, Thompson has lost the mental capacity necessary to understand the nature of the impending execution and the reason why such a punishment is being applied to him. Thus, the inmate's mental and cognitive state became a crucial factor in the matter of his execution.

The murder was committed in 1976

Thompson was found guilty along with his accomplice Rocco Surache in 1976 for the murder of a woman named Sally Ivester. According to the investigation, the men demanded $200 from the woman, but Ivester was only able to give them $25.

After that, they treated the woman brutally, beating her with chains, burning her with cigarettes, and torturing her. Then they demanded that she call her mother and ask for additional money. Ivester died as a result of severe injuries and damage to her internal organs.

William Thompson was initially sentenced to death in 1976. However, his sentence was later overturned, and he avoided execution in 1982 and 1987. In 1989, he was sentenced to death once again. Since then, Thompson has been among the inmates awaiting execution in the US.

Inmate's mental state became a legal issue

For context, the Eighth Amendment of the US Constitution prohibits cruel and unusual punishments. The issue of executing inmates who, due to mental illness or cognitive impairment, cannot comprehend the nature and reason for their execution may also face legal restrictions associated with this constitutional rule.

So far, the official reasons for Florida Governor Ron DeSantis canceling the execution warrant for Thompson have not been disclosed. Therefore, additional information is needed to draw a final conclusion regarding the legal and medical grounds of this decision.