CNN Sensation: Will an American servicemember be executed by firing squad for the first time in 80 years?

·43·World
CNN Sensation: Will an American servicemember be executed by firing squad for the first time in 80 years?

An unprecedented event, unseen in the history of US military justice for the past eighty years, may take place in the United States. Citing Pentagon sources, CNN reports that US Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth has initiated the execution of Major Nidal Hasan — who carried out a bloody shooting at the Fort Hood military base — by a firing squad, and President Donald Trump has officially approved this firm decision.

Clarifying the matter, Pentagon Press Secretary Sean Parnell stated: "Hegseth will determine the time and place for the execution of the jihadist who opened fire on unarmed American soldiers at Fort Hood in 2009. He killed 13 people and wounded 32 others. Finally, the day of reckoning has arrived for Hasan".

The Fort Hood Tragedy and 13 Years of Waiting for Punishment

Of Palestinian descent, US citizen, army major, and military psychiatrist Nidal Hasan committed one of the most horrific internal military attacks in US history in November 2009:

  • Massacre of unarmed soldiers: Hasan suddenly opened fire at the base on unarmed fellow servicemen who were standing in line for a medical check-up prior to deployment to Afghanistan. Later, he called this action a fight against soldiers intending to participate in an "unlawful war";

  • Paralysis and trial: Severely wounded in a shootout with police, Hasan was left paralyzed from the waist down and has been in a wheelchair ever since. In 2013, a military tribunal found him guilty of the premeditated murder of 13 people and attempted murder of 32 others, sentencing him to death.

According to US military law, any death sentence handed down to a service member enters into force or can be commuted only with the personal signature of the President of the country.

Historical Parallel: Slovik in 1945 and the Last Execution in 1961

If the sentence approved by Trump is carried out, it will be the first firing squad execution in the US military since 1945:

  • The Eddie Slovik case (1945): The last service member to be executed by firing squad in the American army was Eddie Slovik, who was shot for desertion in France in January 1945. Out of 50,000 deserting servicemen during World War II, only Slovik was executed as a deterrent by order of General Eisenhower. Journalist Charles Glass writes that Slovik was actually not a bad soldier, but simply gave in to fear, while his family was kept in the dark and told that her husband had died at the front;

  • The last hanging in 1961: In general, the last death sentence against US military personnel was carried out in 1961, when John Bennett was hanged for raping an 11-year-old girl.

Thus, after more than 60 years, the execution of a death sentence issued by a US military tribunal has returned to the agenda. Analysts note that this decision demonstrates not only the inevitability of punishment for crime, but also the sharp political stance of the Trump administration regarding military discipline and security.

Nidal HasanDonald TrumpPete HegsethFort Hood
Share:
Telegram channelFollow on Google
Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

Comments 0

Related news

Unexpected move from the White House: 24-hour Trump TV launches on YouTubeUnexpected move from the White House: 24-hour Trump TV launches on YouTube22 September 10:59AI error prompts US to prepare attack on Chinese ship: Brink of war narrowly avoidedAI error prompts US to prepare attack on Chinese ship: Brink of war narrowly avoided19 September 19:15CNN Founder Ted Turner Has DiedCNN Founder Ted Turner Has Died8 May 13:49Putin hints at possible end to war in UkrainePutin hints at possible end to war in Ukraine12 May 00:22US death penalty reinstated: Inmates will now be shotUS death penalty reinstated: Inmates will now be shot25 April 16:18Iran could leave the world without internet – CNNIran could leave the world without internet – CNN18 May 17:51
AnnouncementsPartnership
Is it dangerous to write a number on a car window? Bip has found a new solution for drivers!
Is it dangerous to write a number on a car window? Bip has found a new solution for drivers!
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read World news

52 Kilograms of Gold Gifted to Bride: Wedding Under Investigation
52 Kilograms of Gold Gifted to Bride: Wedding Under Investigation
4 tons of gold found in Karakalpakstan: most interestingly, 80 percent of the region remains unexplored
4 tons of gold found in Karakalpakstan: most interestingly, 80 percent of the region remains unexplored
Did a giant pet python swallow a child? Reports from Vietnam cause panic
Did a giant pet python swallow a child? Reports from Vietnam cause panic
Earth's rotation has accelerated: the global time system may change
Earth's rotation has accelerated: the global time system may change
Two-week-old donkey foal goes missing and is found dead in horrific state the next day
Two-week-old donkey foal goes missing and is found dead in horrific state the next day
Participant Who Sleeps for 90 Minutes in Japan Will Receive $14K
Participant Who Sleeps for 90 Minutes in Japan Will Receive $14K
Father who made medicine at home to save his son
Father who made medicine at home to save his son
How does a 436-kilogram Pakistani man live?
How does a 436-kilogram Pakistani man live?